Lisa Barlow sees Jen Shah in a ‘totally different way’ than her castmates, says she is ‘misunderstood’

Lisa Barlow says Jen Shah is misunderstood. Pic credit: @Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo

Lisa Barlow seems to be the only Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member who’s not thrown in the towel on Jen Shah.

The overly dramatic fashionista has not only upset fans with her angry outburst, but she’s pretty much isolated her costars as well.

But the 48-year-old still has one person on her side — Lisa Barlow. And the brunette beauty recently explained why she’s chosen to stick by Jen’s side.

Lisa Barlow says Jen Shah is misunderstood

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently had an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Talks turned to the RHOSLC reunion, which has already aired parts one and two, and in both instances, Jen Shah was in the hot seat.

Not only did she have to answer a barrage of fan questions, but Jen had to face off with each of her castmates as well — everyone except for Lisa, who came to the defense of her controversial castmate.

“I just see Jen in a totally different way than everyone else does,” admitted the RHOSLC star. “And I feel like, you know, some of the stuff that happened in Vegas, I just feel like she was misunderstood.”

Lisa continued, “And I felt like I really got her. And I really feel like she needs an ally and a good friend. And I’m one of five girls. I’m used to being a good girlfriend. I love taking care of girls.”

One person Lisa has not been an ally to is castmate Heather Gay, and she also touched on that during her stint on WWHL.

Why was Lisa Barlow so upset with Heather Gay?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star also talked about her faceoff with Heather Gay during the reunion. The two women have been on rocky ground all season long and have yet to resolve their differences.

Their feud started after Lisa denied knowing Heather — even though they attended the same college, and Lisa was the one who suggested Heather as a Housewife for the show.

During the reunion, Lisa accused Heather of being why she has received so much backlash from RHOSLC viewers. And when that was brought up during WWHL, Lisa doubled down on the remark that Heather affected viewers’ opinion of her.

“I think it was; she created a narrative for me based off of a lie of knowing me for 20 years,” noted the mom-of-two. “And I think when I went in there, I just wanted people to hear the truth.”

“Like I met her in 2017, and we know each other now, but we didn’t know each other then. So, you know, that was basically it,” added Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 3 airs on Wednesday, February 24 at 10/9c on Bravo.