Whitney Rose thinks Jen Shah is different when cameras are rolling, says ‘I 100% see two different people’

Jen Shah is one of the most talked-about cast members on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Her angry outbursts and over-the-top behavior confused her fellow Housewives and caused backlash from fans. By the end of the season, Jen had alienated most of her co-stars.

And after witnessing her antics week after week, viewers began to accuse the brunette beauty of being overly dramatic for the cameras. Naturally, Jen has denied the allegations more than once, but Whitney Rose is not buying it.

According to the RHOSLC star, Jen is indeed putting on a show for the Bravo cameras. As a matter of fact, Whitney recently shared that her castmate is two different people.

Whitney Rose says Jen Shah is different when they’re not filming

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star opened up about Jen Shah during a chat on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef. And the blonde beauty may have been passive during her confrontations with Jen on the show, but now, Whitney has found her voice and she didn’t hold back in giving her opinion about her controversial castmate.

The RHOSLC star was asked if Jen acted differently when the cameras were off and she responded, “I one hundred percent see two different people.”

“To me, It’s almost like she’s watched every city of Housewives and pulled the most extreme personalities from each city and put them all together,” remarked the 34-year-old.

She added, “It’s like she’s trying to be trophy of like the biggest, loudest housewife.”

Whitney explained, “… when we’re not filming and I’ve been around her, she’s very different. She’s just calm, and chill, and nice.”

Whitney Rose says she doesn’t truly know Jen Shah

During her appearance on the podcast, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to dish about her costar’s behavior off-camera. Whitney alleges that even Jen’s own “Shah Squad” says she acts differently.

“Everyone who knows her from her previous life, meaning before the show…no one recognizes her,” confessed the Salt Lake City Housewife.

When asked why she thinks Jen is so different when the cameras are rolling, Whitney responded, “I don’t know.”

She remarked, “Maybe it really is a side of her and it comes out on camera. I mean, I don’t doubt that she’s big and explosive…Even when in a calmer environment, I don’t know if it’s just like for attention to get camera time. I don’t know what it’s about.”

“I don’t feel like I truly know who Jen Shah is. So I can’t really speak to, like, why I think she does it,'” added RHOSLC star.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.