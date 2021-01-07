Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
RHOSLC viewers bash Jen Shah for her behavior on the latest episode


Jen Shah on RHOSLC.
Jen Shah was called out for her behavior on RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah made quite a scene during the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The party was supposed to be about Coach Shah, but it ended up being more about her and her friends, with her dramatic glass throwing and exit being the most talked-about event of the night.

Things have been building for weeks with this group of RHOSLC ladies, and now, it looks like there is a clear divide down the middle, with only Heather Gay keeping her distance.

Why did Jen Shah lash out? It looks like more information will be available in upcoming episodes. For now, viewers remain in the dark about the root of the problem, but that didn’t stop them from taking to social media to have their say.

RHOSLC fans react to Jen Shah’s behavior

A party isn’t a party unless a housewife loses her cool and breaks a glass. That is exactly what happened in the most recent episode, and Jen Shah is the one who threw and shattered the glass.

Twitter is full of RHOSLC viewers and their opinions. The common thing appears to be most are calling Jen out for the way she acted at Top Golf. It was a clear overreaction to what happened but was likely fueled by things that were happening internally, which appears to be happening next week.

One user said, “Jen Shah is giving me LeeAnne Locken vibes w/o the racism #RHOSLC [snowflake emoji].”

Another viewer compared her to another housewife, saying, “Jen Shah with major Rinna energy #RHOSLC [snowflake emoji].”

After referencing other housewives who have acted out within their franchise, some The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers decided that Jen was just being Jen.

This viewer said, “Jen Shaw [sic] acting like she usually acts. #RHOSLC [snowflake emoji]”

What is really happening with Jen Shah?

Following the blowup and the quick exit from Top Golf, RHOSLC viewers noticed something more about the situation with Jen Shah.

The previews for the upcoming episode reveal that she and her husband have some issues to work through. She is seen crying in bed and telling him that she is angry at him, but there wasn’t an elaboration.

While talking to Heather in a previous episode, Jen confided that she was lonely. Could this be an indication that her behavior was due to other things and not only the confrontation with Whitney?

Tune in next week to see how this unfolds.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


