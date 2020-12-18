We’re only a few episodes into the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and they’ve already given us a Bravo crossover.

If you tuned in to the latest episode of RHOSLC on Wednesday night you may have spotted two familiar faces.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Lala Kent made an appearance on the show, and one of the Housewives was starstruck.

Jen Shah recently admitted that she was excited to meet her fellow Bravo co-stars and interestingly enough she even confessed to being starstruck.

Jen Shah starstruck by Vanderpump Rules stars

The outspoken Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is known for being dramatic and over-the-top.

And she brought all of that into pizazz into planning a beautiful party complete with crystal curtains during Sundance week.

Jen planned the VIP event to celebrate the release of her cousin’s film.

And it seems some Bravo VIPs dropped by the event, and the RHOSLC star was surprised to see 30-year-old Lala Kent as well as 33-year-old Katie Maloney.

Jen discussed meeting the Vanderpump Rules castmates with Page Six and admitted that she was starstruck.

“I was a little starstruck,” confessed the brunette beauty. “So I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, Lala’s here! Wait, wait. She’s like right here!’”

She continued to dish about how much she enjoyed meeting the Utah natives.

“So it was fun getting to hang out with them. And they’re super down to earth …. they’re back at home and they’re very down to earth and they were just it was just fun to hang out, dance, sing, just have fun,” said Jen.

Who invited Lala and Katie?

Salt Lake City Housewife, Whitney Rose seems to be the connecter in this scenario, since she was the one who introduced Lala and Katie to Ken Shah.

During the latest episode of the show, Whitney explained during her confessional how the Vanderpump Rules and RHOSLC crossover came to be.

“Lala and Katie are Salt Lake City locals, noted Whitney.

“I know Lala through a mutual friend so when I heard they were in town for Lala’s new movie, Spree, I insisted to Jen that she invite them to her party because they are so much fun.”

One person who may not have had fun with the Vanderpump Rules women is Lisa Barlow.

During Barlow’s introduction on the show, she admitted to being dubbed the Sundance queen.

But Katie shared a video on Instagram noting that she was a Sundance regular and has never heard of Lisa Barlow.

Lisa later responded to the shady comment.

“When you see the episode with me working so hard on Sundance and how many events I do in such a short period of time and who I am doing these events with, I think everyone will understand who Lisa Barlow is,” explained the Salt Lake City Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday at 10/9c on Bravo.