Lisa Barlow responds to Katie Maloney’s shade regarding the RHOSLC star being dubbed the ‘Sundance queen’

Lisa Barlow is making quite the impression with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers.

Not only are Bravo fans watching the show but so are some Bravolebrities. Katie Maloney threw some shade at Barlow over the “Sundance queen” comment that has been connected to her name.

It has been a few weeks since the Vanderpump Rules star came out swinging, and now, Lisa Barlow is responding.

What did Lisa Barlow say about Katie Maloney’s comments?

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Barlow addressed Katie Maloney’s comments about how she doesn’t know her name and she’s been to a lot of parties there.

Her response was, “You know for me, I think you’re gonna see what I do at Sundance, and I love what I do at Sundance.”

She went on to make it clear that she has never called herself the “Sundance queen.”

Lisa explained, “Some people call me that, and it’s usually the people I go out of my way to go [the] extra mile for.”

RHOSLC viewers are going to see just what Lisa Barlow does at Sundance. She teased, “When you see the episode with me working so hard on Sundance and how many events I do in such a short period of time and who I am doing these events with, I think everyone will understand who Lisa Barlow is.”

Mixed reception for Lisa Barlow on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Now that RHOSLC is four episodes in, there are plenty of opinions floating around about the cast members.

So many viewers are weighing in, and Lisa Barlow isn’t on the top of the loved list. In fact, Brandi Glanville made it a point to call her and Jen Shah out last week as the episode was airing.

Two Bravolebrities have now come out swinging against Lisa, but that doesn’t appear to be hindering her outlook at all.

In the Entertainment Tonight interview, she talked about the fun stuff on the show and even teased how much of a nightmare the cast trip to Las Vegas was. It is one of the things viewers are looking forward to the most, especially after all of the drama that has filled the first few episodes of RHOSLC.

The comments made by Katie Maloney didn’t seem to phase Lisa Barlow at all. She was very quick to lay out what she does at Sundance and remind people that others call her the “Sundance queen.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.