Brandi Glanville calls out two RHOSLC cast members on Twitter, RHOBH star says they are the ‘fakest b***hes’

Brandi Glanville is weighing in on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast.

She already isn’t fond of two of the cast members, but about the other women she says, “the rest I’m not mad at they seem authentic Love it or hate it.”

The women she doesn’t appear to care for are Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow. In fact, she referred to them as the “fakest b***hes.”

How did Twitter respond to Brandi Glanville’s review of RHOSLC?

Shortly after Brandi Glanville laid out her opinion of the women of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the replies to her tweet started flooding in.

While it was a mixed response with some followers agreeing with her and others believing she was totally wrong for her opinions on Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow.

There were also the random few who agreed with her opinion on one woman but not the other.

Of course, there was also the tagging of Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow in the comment section with hopes that one of them would come and clap back at the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

One commenter even said, “You’re not a credible judge of character. IMO anyway.” That comment garnered plenty of likes.

RHOSLC reception

So far, it seems like The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has received a decent reception from Bravo fans and other Housewives as well.

It is clear there are several women who stand out as favorites among the group, but overall, it looks like the women have their own fan base.

Given the fame that brought Brandi Glanville to Bravo in the first place, watching her weigh-in on what is happening on RHOSLC is interesting.

As of now, there hasn’t been a response from Jen Shah or Lisa Barlow about Brandi’s comments calling them “fake b***hes” on social media yet. Both of the women aren’t afraid of confrontation as we have seen so far on RHOSLC, and viewers are waiting to see if either of them will go head-to-head with Brandi.

Bravo is coming in strong with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City gang. All of the women have incited opinions from viewers, and many of them are varying across the board.

If there was ever a time to drop a drama-filled season with a near-perfect cast, it was this year.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.