Whitney Rose says she was ‘surprised’ by Jen Shah saying she should be axed from RHOSLC

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night and was surprised to hear what he had to say.

Andy said that her castmate Jen Shah thought Whitney should be axed from the show. Whitney said she was surprised by that because she’s been a good friend to Jen and she thought she would go after Mary Cosby instead.

During last night’s episode of RHOSLC, Jen caused a scene at Whitney’s 20’s themed party after she confronted Meredith Marks about her friendship with Mary. Jen expressed that her feelings were hurt and she didn’t understand how Meredith could act like “Switzerland” and be friends with both of them.

Meredith did not want to get into an argument at Whitney’s party and politely excused herself from the conversation.

Jen became emotional and yelled about Mary “f*****g her grandfather” and the women were all taken aback that she would make a comment like that in public.

Whitney attempted to console Jen and went over to hug her. She also admitted that she didn’t want to end up on Jen’s bad side if she didn’t try to support her.

Whitney hints at more drama to come

Jen’s comment that Whitney should be axed may have come as a surprise to her, but it’s not the first time Jen has made statements against Whitney.

During a previous episode of RHOSLC, Whitney threw a party for her vow renewal and Lisa Barlow paid for bottles of her brand Vida Tequila and two bartenders for the reception.

At the party, the bartenders appeared to be intoxicated and Whitney thanked Lisa for the nice gesture but also gave her the feedback about the bartenders.

Later in a confessional, Whitney made a comment that she preferred the tequila brand Casamigos. Jen did not think the comment was appropriate and immediately threw shade Whitney’s way.

During an interview with Housewives Nightcap on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Twitter page, Jen said she thought Whitney’s comment was “b**chy” after Lisa spent her own money to help her out.

Jen said, “B**tch then buy your casamigos next time.”

#JenShah spilled the TEA! ☕️☕️ She explains what happened that led to the tension between #LisaBarlow & #WhitneyRose! Thoughts? ❄️#RHOSLC 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Fw6NMIjGIb — The Real Housewives of SLC (@housewivesofslc) November 21, 2020

Whitney hints at more drama with Lisa and Jen

Even though Whitney tried to comfort Jen at her 20’s party, recent interviews she has done hinted at more drama with both Jen and Lisa.

During a recent interview with ET Online, Whitney said, “I think you should be watching out for my relationship with Lisa and Jen.”

Whitney then accused Lisa and Jen of being pot stirrers and said they were both relentless with her.

While Whitney appeared surprised by Jen’s comment that she should be axed from the show, it’s clear the drama between the women is far from over.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.