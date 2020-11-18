RHOSLC’s Jen Shah claps back at co-star Whitney Rose for calling her a “pot stirrer”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose called her castmate Jen Shah a “pot-stirrer” during a recent interview with ET online, and Jen is having none of it!

During the interview, Whitney talked about co-stars Lisa Barlow and Jen and said, “I think you should be watching out for my relationships with Lisa and Jen.”

Whitney said the two women are “relentless” and described Jen as an “in your face” pot-stirrer who likes to stir up drama for drama’s sake.

Whitney added, “She cannot stand to not be the center of attention. Jen is a big personality – and I love attention, obviously, all six of us do. We’re on a Housewives show – but it’s difficult for Jen when the spotlight moves to other people.”

In a Twitter post, Jen quickly clapped back by sharing the interview with the caption, “Pot stirrer? I don’t think so Whitney…I don’t cook, I don’t clean, But let me tell you how I got this ring”

Using the lyrics to Cardi B’s new song WAP, Jen made it clear to Whitney in a sassy message that she is not standing by while she throws shade her way.

Jen’s drama

Jen denied being a pot-stirrer but she definitely doesn’t seem to shy away from a little drama.

During the premiere episode, a feud ignited between her and co-star Mary Cosby. Mary took a lot of heat from the housewives and fans about marrying her step-grandfather.

Jen said in a confessional interview, “I don’t care if it’s your biological grandpa, step grandpa, s*** is weird, ok?”

Things really heated up when Mary told Jen she smelled like a hospital. Jen did not appreciate the comment as she had recently returned home from visiting her grandmother who had to have both of her legs amputated.

Mary commented on the situation during a confessional interview and said, “Why are you getting your legs cut off at 60? That means your diet is bad! She didn’t eat right…drink water!”

The feud continued after the episode when Jen took to Twitter and posted, “Mary shouldn’t talk about other people’s family while she is laying in her grandmother’s bed with her husband.”

Whitney is no angel

The Jen and Mary feud was front and center of the drama following the premiere but Whitney’s story contains some juicy details that are likely to spark some tension as well.

Whitney is married to her former boss, Justin Rose. The relationship started after they both had an affair with one another and cheated on their spouses.

After a short time, they both left their spouses to start a life together. Once Whitney became pregnant they got married, and ten years later they renewed their vows, which fans were able to see during the premiere.

Because of her relationship choices, Whitney was voluntarily excommunicated from her church based on her violation of Mormon principles. Whitney said during the premiere that she’s been doing her best to navigate life outside of the religion.

During her interview with ET Online, Whitney hinted at some drama surrounding her marriage and teased that Lisa accused her of being a swinger. Whitney said, “I don’t want to spoil anything but it’s probably not true. I can swing around many things, but my relationship is not one of them.”

Whether Jen is a “pot stirrer” or Whitney is a swinger has yet to be determined, since only one episode has aired so far this season. With episode two set to air tonight and a bonus Twitter watch party for episode three airing on Thursday, the drama is sure to heat up quickly.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.