The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered Wednesday night and fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One thing many Bravo fans agree on is that RHOSLC is one of the best Housewives franchise premieres of all time.

Viewers believe that the first episode was already packed with enough drama and shade to make for an engaging season.

While there are plenty of reactions to the season premiere, here is a compilation of fans’ biggest takeaways from RHOSLC Episode 1.

Fans’ favorite moment

The RHOSLC premiere was packed with moments that had fans literally laughing out loud.

One moment that fans could not stop talking about featured Jen Shah’s friend, Sara. During Jen’s party, Sara drunkenly stumbled into Jen’s dressing room to wish her a happy birthday.

Jen had to break the news to her that the party wasn’t for her and that she threw it for her friend Meredith Parks to which Sara replied, “Oh shiz…”

“That chick Sara thinking it was Jen’s party is truly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen on television this year,” a viewer writes.

One moment that fans found all-too-relatable was when RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow took her husband, John and her two sons to three different drive-thrus to order breakfast.

“Lisa is going thru multiple fast food chain drive thrus with her entire family in a porshe. WE HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO STAN!” a fan exclaims.

While he isn’t a housewife, fans could not stop talking about Meredith’s son, Brooks. Many fans loved his naturally shady demeanor and how he showed up for his mom when his father ditched her for her birthday.

“Wait but Meredith and Brooks STRUTTING into the party,” one viewer enthuses.

Fans’ most shocking moment

Fans note that this is one of the most shocking Real Housewives series premiere for good reason.

The moment that took fans most by surprise is the feud between Mary Cosby and Jen. The two women were friends before Mary told Jen that she “smelled like hospital” after visiting her aunt who had to have her legs amputated.

The two women rehashed the issue during Meredith’s birthday party.

While Mary was already deemed a controversial character before the show started due to her marriage with her step-grandfather, she shocked fans further when she judged Jen’s aunt for needing the amputations.

“Just watched the #RHOSLC premiere. Dude Mary Cosby isnt a real person omfg. ‘Why is she getting her legs cut off at 60??? That means she’s not eating right DRINK WATER’ WHO SAYS THAT,” one twitter user writes.

Fans also witnessed drama between Heather Gay and Lisa. While Heather claimed that she and Lisa were college friends, Lisa told Jen that she hardly knew anything about Heather aside from the fact that she was a “titty flasher.”

Heather was hurt by Lisa’s comments claiming that she was a “good time girl.” She explained the “Honor Code” and saved herself for marriage even though she would’ve loved to have been a “good time girl.”

The icing on the cake was when Heather tried to greet Lisa at Meredith’s party and Lisa completely ignored her.

“I’m still not over Lisa walking past Heather last night LMAOOO She really pulled a Mariah Carey,” one user comments.

Another moment that shocked viewers was how Whitney Rose danced on a stripper pole for her vow renewal while her father watched.

“Am I the only one who noticed Whitney’s dad watching her pole dance,” one viewer writes.

Who is fans’ favorite RHOSLC housewife?

While fans have been showing love for all of the new housewives, Jen is clearly the winner for early fan favorite.

“Jen Shah is an absolute queen. Everything we could have ever hoped for in a new housewives icon!” One user exclaims.

Fans love her attitude and her confidence.

“Jen Shah talking in the third person on episode 1 is giving me everything I need rn,” another fan notes.

Not to mention, everyone loves her ability to throw a good party.

“I think one thing that should be on our bucket list is to attend a Jen Shah party!” a third enthuses.