Lisa Barlow claims she started Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow claims that she is to thank for the creation of the latest Real Housewives spin-off.

Lisa Barlow sat down for an interview with ET on Wednesday – the day of the RHOSLC series premiere.

“Yeah, it started with me,” Lisa told the outlet.

“I do so much with the Sundance Film Festival, and I had a lot of good friends that work in production, and I was introduced through a mutual friend to the production company,” Lisa explained.

“I was literally getting a blowout when the call came in and I was, like, on one. We had the best conversation — it lasted over an hour and a half — and they’re like, we have to do something in Salt Lake. So I was like, cool, what are we gonna do? And it started … The Real Housewives of Salt Lake,” she concluded.

Lisa claims that she invited cast members Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, and Heather Gay. Lisa attended BYU with Heather and has been best friends with Meredith for years.

Heather invited her second cousin Whitney Rose to join the cast as well.

One of Lisa’s friend’s directed the producers to Mary Cosby.

Lisa’s goal for RHOSLC

Lisa wants to use the franchise as an opportunity to inspire young women.

Lisa is a successful businesswoman who owns marketing company LUXE and liquor company VIDA. She wants the young women who watch the show to be inspired by hers and her costars’ success.

“The thing that I really want is for people to feel like they can do anything,” Lisa told the outlet. “I hope I’m aspirational that way, inspiring, or even [if] someone’s like, ‘Maybe I just wanna take a baby step towards something…’ and they feel like, well, she can do that, then I can do that, too. I mean, that’s the whole reason why we started even going down this road.”

Who is Lisa Barlow?

Lisa Barlow is one of the few women who aren’t originally from Utah. Lisa moved there from New York over 20 years ago.

She is married to her husband John and the couple has two children together.

She considers herself “Mormon 2.0.” While she is Mormon, she doesn’t adhere to all of the religion’s strict guidelines.

Additionally, she has been deemed as the “lowkey shadiest” as well as “most fashionable” by her RHOSLC co-stars.

Even though the series hasn’t kicked off yet, Lisa has already dropped her thoughts on some of her fellow castmates.

She revealed to Us Weekly that she was “shocked” and “taken aback” upon hearing that Mary married her grandmother’s second husband.

Additionally, she appears to get involved in drama with her college friend, Heather.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres on November 11 at 10/9c on Bravo.