Is Jen Shah being overly dramatic for TV? RHOSLC star says she’s ‘more crazy off camera’

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City came on the scene with a bang and fans just can’t seem to get enough.

And one of the most talked-about persons on the cast has been Jen Shah.

Jen’s over-the-top fashion and her explosive attitude has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

But some people are wondering if her dramatic behavior is all for TV.

However, now that Shah’s authenticity has been called into question the RHOSLC star is clearing things up.

Has Jen been authentic?

The Salt Lake City Housewife recently sat down for a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

And she dished about all the drama that’s been going down on the show, most of it involving her.

However, when asked about her authenticity being questioned by fans on social media, the brunette beauty made it known that she was always being herself on camera.

“What you’re seeing on TV, that is 100 percent Jen Shah,” responded Jen.

“You’re seeing my reaction to things. And every time I get upset or react. I’m not saying it’s the best way but that’s how I’ve always been,” she added.

The 46-year-old made it known that when she decided to do Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she was determined to be herself.

“When I signed up for the show I took to heart like it’s supposed to be a reality TV show,” said Shah. “So if people don’t like what they’re seeing, it’s like, well this is me.”

Shah concluded, “If anything I was probably like, more crazy off camera I think.”

Whats has she learned?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was asked to reveal what she learned from watching herself back on the show.

“I’ve learned that I need to take my medication, [and] go to all my therapy appointments,” responded Jen laughingly.

She continued, “I mean I’m joking but it’s true. I was going through a very emotional, personal time with losing my father…like, you guys were literally getting all of that.”

Shah added, “And you’re forced to deal with it whether you want to or not…And so things that I never processed before I was forced to do it. And it actually was one of the best things that, for me, that I have done to cope with it and really face it head-on and get through it.”

As for what she learned from the experience, Jen noted, “How I’m reacting, not everyone is used to that or reacts or communicates in the same way. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Do you think Jen Shah’s over-the-top behavior on RHOSCL was authentic?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.