The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno shares stunning photo in elegant dress for her birthday

The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno turned 28-years-old and celebrated her birthday by sharing a picture of herself in an elegant blue dress.

The sister of 90 Day Fiance star Pedro Jimeno loves to use her Instagram to flaunt her glow-up and she did just that with her birthday post.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw Nicole on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance followed by several seasons of Happily Ever After?. Since then, she has been on every season of The Family Chantel.

Nicole Jimeno showed out The Family Chantel fans in a blue dress for her birthday

For her 28th birthday, Nicole shared a picture of herself in an elegant long blue floral dress that was belted in the middle.

She wore the flowing dress as she sat on a white bench in front of a floral arrangement.

Nicole had a big smile on her face and her makeup was done up and her hair looked straightened.

Sunglasses lay next to her as she paired the dress with heels.

In the caption, Nicole simply wrote, “It’s my birthday.”

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres soon

Season 4 of The Family Chantel will premiere in early June 2022 and will feature the same familiar faces fans are used to seeing.

Both Pedro and Chantel’s family drama will be thrown into the mix. However, one of the main storylines this upcoming season will be the marital strife between Chantel and Pedro as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Off-camera, there has been a lot of speculation that the OG couple is currently broken up given some alarming social media posts and behavior.

In any case, Nicole’s relationship issues with her on and off again boyfriend Alejandro Padron will be featured as will her step into pageantry.

Winter Everett’s foray back into the dating world as well as her bariatric surgery journey will be highlighted.

River Everett will be moving out of the family home and into his own place amid his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro whose friends judged him for living at home.

For the second season in a row, Royal Everett and his Filipina wife Angenette will not be involved with the show.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.