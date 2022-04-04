The Family Chantel is returning for Season 4 — Here is what we know

The Family Chantel will be returning for a fourth season. Pic credit: TLC

Season 4 of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff The Family Chantel just got its release date, and there are some storyline details available for viewers.

The series follows Chantel Everett and her 90 Day Fiance husband, Pedro Jimeno, and how their two quarreling families interact.

The Family Chantel also takes deep dives into the lives and relationships of Chantel and Pedro’s family members.

What can viewers expect in Season 4 of The Family Chantel?

As Chantel and Pedro arrive into their fifth year of marriage, they have hit a rough patch. They can only agree that they need to take serious steps to save their love.

Pedro’s sister Nicole has made a clean break with her Season 2 and 3 boyfriend Alejandro Padron and is focusing on herself and her future. She’s even entered the Miss Dominican Republic pageant and is training hard until a surprise visit from Alejandro throws her off her game.

Feeling inspired, Chantel’s sister Winter Everett is going through with bariatric weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Mexico. With newfound confidence, she’s also looking for new love after her breakup with her ex-fiance Jah.

Chantel’s little brother River decides it’s time to leave the nest and turns to Pedro for support.

Pedro’s relationship with his mother and sister is still strained after all the drama in Season 3 with Pedro’s search for information on his father, who abandoned them. Those issues aren’t helping the two families bury the hatchet after last season’s visit to the Dominican Republic.

Chantel’s mom and sister traveled to the Dominican Republic to support Pedro. Pic credit: TLC

While Chantel and Pedro are struggling to save their marriage, will their families rally to support them or hammer the final nail in the coffin?

There will be 12 new episodes in this season.

Royal Everett and Angenette Everett will not be a part of Season 4 of The Family Chantel

It does not appear that Chantel’s oldest brother Royal and his Filipina wife Angenette will appear in Season 4 of The Family Chantel. This will be the second season in a row they will not be a part of.

Royal and Angenette’s marriage journey was the main storyline of Season 2 of The Family Chantel when Chantel’s whole family traveled to the Philippines for their traditional wedding.

Chantel’s family heavily scrutinized Angenette’s suspect actions and accused her of using Royal, which caused a divide between the family.

Ultimately, it appeared as though the drama on the show and the backlash Agenette faced was enough for Royal and Angenette to discontinue appearing on The Family Chantel.

Royal and Angenette have since welcomed a son.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6th at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.