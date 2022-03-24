The Family Chantel: Nicole Jimeno posts sizzling photo with full makeup

Nicole Jimeno shared a photo of herself with 90 Day and The Family Chantel fans of her makeup look. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Jimeno loves to show off her glow-up to 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans on social media and she recently stunned her followers with a selfie.

In the selfie, Nicole had a full face of makeup, styled hair, and a small smirk on her face.

The Family Chantel viewers watched Nicole transform during Season 3 when she got her braces off and went ahead with breast enlargement surgery.

Nicole’s confidence skyrocketed during the show and she has taken that positive attitude to her social media.

Nicole Jimeno shared her full makeup look with The Family Chantel fans

Nicole used her Instagram page to post a selfie where she looked totally done up.

Nicole was rocking smoky eyes with white eye shadow in the inner corner of her eye. Her face looked contoured and her eyebrows were chiseled.

Her hair was flowing and she accompanied the look with a green halter top.

In the comments of the post, fellow 90 Day cast member Vanessa Guerra showed her support. Nicole’s boyfriend Alejandro Padron from Seasons 2 and 3 of The Family Chantel also stopped by the comments to drop heart eyes emojis.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @nicole.jimeno/Instagram

Can The Family Chantel fans expect a Season 4?

The Family Chantel has been a very popular 90 Day spinoff with fans who can’t get enough of the immense family drama that seems to follow both Chantel and Pedro’s families.

90 Day fans have become interested in the lives of Chantel and Pedro’s siblings as well as Pedro’s mother’s life. Pedro and Chantel’s siblings have relationship drama that has created some memorable moments throughout the years.

Chantel’s mom Karen always seems to provide comic relief with her one-liners or outlandish ideas even when she doesn’t know she is being funny.

Adding to the drama surrounding the show, a picture surfaced of Pedro, Chantel, and Nicole hanging out with Pedro’s half brothers back in 2014 which totally went against Pedro’s storyline during Season 3.

Now that viewers know a major part of Pedro’s narrative was manufactured, it has created doubt as to what fans can expect from the show’s authenticity.

No one from either side of the family has addressed the photo or spoken to whether another season is in the works.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.