The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella reveals her ‘ideal cast members’ for another All Stars season

Trishelle Cannatella commented on potential All Stars return, including her “ideal cast members.” Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Trishelle Cannatella is among the reality TV icons fans saw return for The Challenge: All Stars, a spinoff featuring OGs from MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

She rose to fame as part of the cast of The Real World: Las Vegas, alongside stars including Alton Williams and Arissa Hill. All three returned for All Stars.

However, they only appeared in the spinoff show’s first season, opting not to return after that, while other cast members have returned for more than one season.

Just recently, speculation about All Stars 4 popped up online, and fans began asking certain cast members to return to the show.

That included Trishelle, who didn’t seem too keen on coming back to The Challenge spinoff show unless she could have certain conditions met and castmates to film with her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report may contain some spoilers for potential cast members of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 4.

Trishelle comments about returning for All Stars

With recent rumors about All Stars 4 cast members doing background and health checks, fans are hopeful they’ll see some of their favorite OGs back for the spinoff competition show.

Based on recent tweets, they shouldn’t expect to see Jisela Delgado or Trishelle, who were part of the cast in the spinoff’s premiere season.

After Challenge insider @GamerVev tweeted “Doubtful on both” to a fan asking about those OGs, Trishelle also weighed in on her conditions to consider returning to the show.

“I would consider it if they paid me what I’m worth and they put people with actual personalities on the show so I’m somewhat entertained and actually want to try to stay there. You used to need to be charismatic to be on tv. Somehow that’s not true anymore,” Trishelle replied.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Viewers saw her return for the star-studded first season’s cast of All Stars on Paramount Plus alongside longtime favorites, including Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Ruthie Alcaide, Syrus Yarbrough, Derrick Kosinski, Yes Duffy, and Beth Stolarczyk.

Trishelle, 43, was eliminated in All Stars Episode 2 by castmate Kendal Sheppard, ending her bid to win a championship in her return. However, she seemed to enjoy seeing many of her former castmates, even if her friendship with Katie Cooley became strained during the season.

Trishelle’s choices for All Stars castmates if she returned

In another tweet, a fan asked Trishelle her “ideal cast members” to do a season with, prompting The Real World: Las Vegas star to list off quite a group of individuals.

That included OGs Coral Smith, Tim Beggy, Adam Larson, Veronica Portillo, Susie Meister, Dan Setzler, Ellen Cho, Jisela, Mark, Wes Bergmann, and Tina Barta.

Trishelle’s list also included “Sarah,” likely referring to Sarah Greyson, a former Road Rules: Campus Crawl star who competed in and won during The Gauntlet season of The Challenge.

“(basically the entire Quest cast),” Trishelle wrote in her comment, referring to MTV’s Road Rules season, adding, “all challenge ppl before 2002.”

Pic credit: @TrishelleC/Twitter

Viewers have seen some individuals return, including Mark, Veronica, Jisela, and Tina. It would certainly be a treat for fans to see some of the others on All Stars 4 or another season of the spinoff, as they’ve been off the reality TV grid for a while now.

Speculation has already hit that many cast members from previous seasons of the spinoff will return to compete again, but that likely won’t include Trishelle.

That said, there are a few individuals from All Stars 3 rumored to be returning for the fourth season. In addition, speculation popped up that Mark could be working some magic to bring another iconic OG back to the competition.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.