The Challenge rumors: All Stars 4 update on cast and potential filming start date

TJ Lavin will likely return as host for The Challenge: All Stars 4. Pic credit: Paramount+

Many fans have been anxiously anticipating word on a fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars, a popular spinoff show with episodes on Paramount Plus.

The show’s format involves bringing back mostly older cast members who initially appeared on MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat, followed by at least one season of The Challenge.

Among the OGs fans have seen return for the competition series spinoff show are Mark Long, Teck “Money” Holmes, Derrick Kosinski, Trishelle Cannatella, Ruthie Alcaide, and Beth Stolarczyk.

A third season also saw some younger stars return to the show, including Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, and Kailah Casillas, with a premise involving only former champs and finalists competing.

It appears a fourth season is on the way, with filming expected to begin in the coming months. Recent updates have arrived online via a Challenge superfan and insider.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report may contain minor spoilers for the yet-to-be-filmed All Stars 4 season of The Challenge.

Based on a tweet from The Challenge superfan and insider @GamerVev, there have been medical and background checks underway as of last week for All Stars 4.

With that, filming for the new season is expected to begin in January 2023, so fans can likely expect the new All Stars to premiere by March or April 2023.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

The above updates arrived just as The Challenge: World Championship finished filming in South Africa. The show consisted of winners and finalists from the MTV flagship program, The Challenge, and its various international spinoffs, including The Challenge: USA, Argentina, Australia, and UK.

Spoilers have arrived online, revealing the show’s field of competitors, as well as elimination results and the names of the first-ever Challenge world champions.

Early All Stars 4 cast speculation arrives

With rumors that filming will begin for The Challenge: All Stars 4, there is already some speculation about who might be in the cast. The previous three installments saw multiple returning cast members.

Some OGs who returned for multiple spinoff seasons were Nehemiah Clark, Derrick, Mark, Kendall Sheppard, KellyAnne Judd, Laterrian Wallace, Darrell Taylor, and Yes Duffy. Many repeat cast members from Seasons 1, 2, and 3 could return.

That might include Wes and Jordan, who were in All Stars 3. Both are rumored to have received All Stars 4 cast calls in a video that surfaced several months ago.

A more recent rumor also popped up about Mark, aka The Godfather, potentially working his magic for All Stars 4 to bring a star back to the competition series, albeit for the spinoff show.

If the rumor becomes true, fans may see a fan favorite competing to add an All Stars championship to their Challenge resume.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.