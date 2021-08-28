The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell blasts castmate after Spies, Lies & Allies episode: ‘I had your back’

Ashley Mitchell fired back at her castmate following Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies has already created several feuds that have been shown in televised footage, and now it appears more may be happening away from the show.

After the third episode aired for MTV’s competitive reality series, several cast members commented about the big elimination featuring two rookies battling it out.

After seeing the episode, Tacha Akide tweeted about who was cheering for her, prompting another rookie castmate to reply and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell to fire back.

Tacha reacts to elimination support, castmate replies

In The Challenge Season 37, Episode 3, viewers saw a tense situation occur as rookies Tacha Akide and Berna Canbeldek went head to head in elimination.

The two were roommates and didn’t have any bad blood, but both wanted to stay in the game. For a while, their elimination battle seemed neck and neck, but it was Berna winning it in the end.

Both ladies seemed to have their share of supporters during the event, but Tacha seemed to notice how the episode’s footage revealed one particular castmate cheering for her the most: Ashley Mitchell.

Tacha’s tweet brought her fellow rookie castmate, Michaela Bradshaw, to tweet her thoughts about why Ashley was cheering the way she was.

“Nah she was cheering against @bernacanbeldekk lol. Slight difference. I’m cheering for both of y’all though!” Michaela tweeted.

Since her elimination in Episode 1, Michaela has continued to watch the episodes, often going on her Instagram Live with castmates to discuss what went down.

The former Survivor competitor seems intent on returning to the show to compete again and is probably working on a better strategy for when she does.

The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell fires back at Michaela

It took a few days for Ashley to notice, but she eventually fired off several tweets in response to what Michaela said about her.

“How in the actual f*** would you know?!? You didn’t make friends with Tacha. You didn’t know me. So who you talking for ?!? Oh a rookie eliminated. I had your back dude……,” Ashley tweeted from Honolulu, Hawaii.

“You seem ugly. Not in the outside obvi but gosh…on the inside? We talked every day in quarantine. You good sis? Bc you are mad and I’m not sure why,” Ashley said in a follow-up tweet.

In the first episode of Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw Michaela become the first of the rookies with a target on her back, thanks to the reveal of her “list,” which contained names of cast members.

The list was rumored to be her thoughts on who to trust or not trust in the game. Michaela later revealed her notes online about castmates which gave her first impressions of some of them. Ashley and her friend Amanda Garcia were part of those notes.

However, based on another tweet from Ashley, she was one of the few vets trying to keep Michaela around during that situation.

However, the list situation ended up getting Michaela and her rookie partner Renan Hellemans voted into elimination in the first episode. Fellow rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay defeated them, sending them home for the season.

Ashley among Challenge vets trying to get rid of rookies

In Spies, Lies & Allies, Ashley and other veterans managed to form an early truce to keep each other out of elimination. That’s helped the vets stick around as they continue to find ways to put all rookies into eliminations.

That included Tori Deal’s decision in Episode 3 to send Berna into elimination against Tacha. It has been revealed that Berna was someone that Ashley, Amanda, and even Devin Walker, said they didn’t like. Ashley and Amanda seem as if they still dislike her after the season finished filming.

In another tweet, Ashley let her Twitter followers know she has a love for Tacha, hates “Challengers,” and would be drinking on the beach, presumably in Hawaii. It seems she’s doing her best to stay relaxed.

In the early part of Season 37 of The Challenge, footage showed that Ashley was in a showmance with Nelson Thomas. By the second episode, Ashley had a meltdown when she discovered Nelson liked rookie castmate Berna Canbeldek.

Episode 2 was titled Bertha as a reference to the wrong name Ashley kept calling Berna during a drunken outburst.

Most likely, there will be more fallout on the way involving Ashley and Berna in Season 37, but as far as Ashley and Michaela go, that will have to wait for a future season.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.