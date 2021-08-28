The Challenge spoilers: Amanda Garcia reveals her picks for All Stars 2 winner

Amanda Garcia during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premiere episode. Pic credit: MTV

It seems Spies, Lies & Allies star Amanda Garcia is a fan of The Challenge spoilers that pop up online, as she has been paying attention to the latest All Stars 2 speculation.

The spinoff show has been filming in Cancun, Mexico, with numerous eliminations taking place to reduce the cast down to a group of finalists.

Upon seeing who is left to compete, Amanda has shared her picks for who she thinks will win the All Stars 2 season. Spoilers will follow, including the names of the finalists.

Finalists revealed for The Challenge: All Stars 2

After weeks of filming in Cancun, The Challenge: All Stars 2 is down to five men and five women competing. The season featured a different format for how eliminations work, based on winning and losing teams from the daily challenge.

This past week, a spoilers post arrived from Instagram spoiler account @mtvchallengeinsider, showing off the 10 contenders for TJ Lavin’s final, believed to currently be filming.

They include several cast members who have won in previous seasons of The Challenge and several people returning from All Stars Season 1. Two of them ran in TJ’s final on All Stars’ first season.

Returning from Season 1 and making the final are Darrell Taylor, Nehemiah Clark, Teck “Money” Holmes, and Jonna Mannion.

They’re joined by Brad Fiorenza, MJ Garrett, Melinda Stolp, Janelle Casaneve, Ayanna Mackins, and Jodi Weatherton.

Of the finalists, Darrell holds four wins during his Challenge career and finished as runner-up in the All Stars Season 1 final. Amongst the women, Jodi Weatherton has won in two of her three seasons.

MJ, Brad, Melinda, Janelle, and Nehemiah all hold at least one win during their Challenge careers, while Teck, Jonna, and Ayanna have never won.

Amanda Garcia makes her picks for possible winner

When it comes to the remaining cast members for All Stars 2, Spies, Lies & Allies star Amanda Garcia seems to have two solid choices as winners.

She recently tweeted about it online, which could be a disservice to any of her Twitter followers who don’t want to see spoilers about the cast or finalists.

However, Amanda’s been on seasons with many different cast members, and some of her former castmates are part of All Stars 2. She named her former castmates Darrell Taylor and Brad Fiorenza as her picks to win it all.

Amanda’s tweet got plenty of replies from fans following the All Stars 2 spoilers and others who seem to have no idea what her tweet was about.

Among the fans replying were Challenge super fan @jaychallenge1, who picked Jonna Mannion as the winner amongst the women competing in the final. That prompted Amanda to ask about the format for the final.

As of this report, it’s unclear if there will be just one winner like All Stars Season 1 or a man and woman who each win prize money for the final.

However, based on some of the comments about last season’s finish, many fans, and even cast members, believed a prize was necessary for the first-place man and woman. Yes Duffy was the sole winner, taking home $500,000 in prize money.

While Amanda didn’t name which cast member for the women she thought would win, she mentioned she enjoyed seeing one cast member on previous seasons.

It seems Katie paved the way for Amanda on The Challenge, as both have shown themselves to be hotheaded and involved in drama during several of their previous seasons on the show.

While Katie has cooled down a bit as she’s matured, fans are waiting to see if Amanda, now a mother, will have any outbursts on Spies, Lies & Allies. Based on her previous history, it seems a safe bet that something could be on the way in upcoming episodes.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 is TBA for 2021 on Paramount+