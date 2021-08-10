Amanda Garcia on The Challenge hints at feud with castmate: ‘Idk if I can wait for the reunion’

Amanda Garcia appears on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special. Pic credit: MTV

With Spies, Lies, & Allies, viewers are getting to see veteran competitor Amanda Garcia on The Challenge again, and it seems she’s back with a vengeance.

Over her many seasons, she’s shown herself to be an entertaining member of the cast, as she’s usually getting into an argument with someone and doesn’t hold back.

It seems that will probably be the case again with Season 37 of MTV’s reality competition series, as she’s been hinting at a feud for weeks now.

In a recent social media post, she made some interesting comments suggesting she has a lot to say about someone from The Challenge cast.

Amanda Garcia shares post about Season 37 reunion

On Monday (August 9), Amanda Garcia was one of the many cast members featured on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation Launch special.

However, just hours before that special aired on MTV, Amanda was active on Twitter. Not only did she retweet some of her fans’ comments about her, but she had something of her own to share too.

“Idk if I can wait for the reunion to blow this fake a** B***H up OMGGGGGGGG. I’m soooo f****n close Jesus take the wheel,” Amanda tweeted along with a GIF to drive the point home.

Idk if I can wait for the reunion to blow this fake ass BITCH up OMGGGGGGGG. I’m soooo fuckin close Jesus take the wheel pic.twitter.com/jsYJXJSgR2 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 9, 2021

She didn’t mention any names in her tweet, but Amanda has already hinted at her beef. In The Challenge video with veteran cast members’ first impressions about the rookies, Amanda commented about Berna saying she was already on her “s**tlist” as they started the season.

Things seemed to continue after filming too. Several Spies, Lies & Allies cast members, including Amanda and her friend Nelson Thomas, went to New York City for promotional work, including Aftermath episodes. During their trip, they had some fun too.

On her Instagram Story, Amanda shared a photo of Nelson dancing with an unidentified woman at a club and wrote, “Berna who?” The IG Story share appeared to be throwing shade, as there had been rumors Nelson and Berna Canbeldek saw each other after the show’s filming ended.

However, the Season 37 rookie fired back at Amanda’s post with a tweet and cleared up that she and Nelson aren’t dating but are very close friends, and she’s happy if he is happy.

Amanda teases she may have several feuds on Season 37

Last week, MTV and Cameo offered a promotion where fans could get themselves a free Cameo video message from their favorite Challenge star. The promotion offered them for $0 each, and all of the cast members quickly “sold out,” according to the promotion page.

One has to think Amanda was a popular choice for many fans, and one fan shared the Cameo message Amanda created for them.

The video below mentions her being part of the Lavender Ladies clique that also featured Challenge castmates Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Shane Landrum, and Sylvia Elsrode.

Around the 0:24 mark of the clip, Amanda suggests the fan asked her who she didn’t like from the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

“I know that you wanna know who I don’t like, but I can’t spoil it for you. You’re just gonna have to tune in, but you know I’m a crazy b***h, and I always end up not liking somebody, so wait to see who that lucky duck may be. Maybe there’s more than one,” Amanda shared.

Amanda, I FUCKING LOVE YOU. This is brilliant, the ending is too funny, I suggest everyone gives this a good watch! She really went above and beyond. LIVING LEGEND!!!!! @MTV_AMANDAG pic.twitter.com/0YGXcu9FmT — huw ✨ (@chqllengemtv) August 9, 2021

Based on her video clip and tweet above, Amanda will have at least one feud going on, and the safe bet seems to be a heated rivalry with Berna Canbeldek.

However, as Amanda hinted, it’s hard to rule out her not having more than one argument during her time on Spies, Lies, & Allies, so she’ll definitely be fun to watch as the season goes forth.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.