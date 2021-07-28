Rookie Berna Canbeldek appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies trailer. Pic credit: MTV

The Spies, Lies & Allies season features Berna Canbeldek on The Challenge, as the Survivor Turkey star may find new friends and a potential rival during the season.

However, she’ll be one of several competitors on the show who competed on Survivor, which could help create a strong alliance for Berna and others.

Here’s what to know about Berna Canbeldek ahead of her Challenge debut and where you can currently find her on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Berna Canbeldek on The Challenge?

Berna Sibel Deniz Canbeldek was born on August 29, 1990. She filmed episodes at age 30 but will turn 31 as The Challenge Season 37 episodes are underway. She hails from Berlin, Germany, and gained valuable reality TV experience on Survivor Turkey.

She competed on three seasons of the show, with Survivor Turkey 8 in 2014 and then Survivor Turkey 9 in 2015. On Survivor Turkey 12 (2018), Berna was one of the All Stars from previous seasons. She joined the game as it was in progress. She evacuated on Day 65.

Interestingly, a Challenge winner was also on those three seasons. Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran was one of Berna’s castmates for the three shows.

Turbo went on to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which he won. He then had that infamous blowup involving Jordan Wiseley on War of the Worlds 2, which got him kicked off the show.

Berna’s former castmate may have given her valuable advice about competing on The Challenge. In addition to that, there are many other rookies from different Survivor shows on Season 37, including winner Michele Fitzgerald and Survivor Romania runner-up Emanuel Neagu.

She lists herself as an actress, sportswoman, and traveler in her official Instagram bio. Berna has a few TV series she’s credited with roles in on her IMDB page. They include 2016’s No: 309, and 2019’s Alles oder Nichts. Berna appeared in five episodes of the latter.

She likes to travel and was part of a recent trip to Ibiza. That may have included a Challenge castmate or two after filming Season 37. There are also rumors that Berna was part of a Challenge showmance, which should be interesting to see if it’s featured in Season 37.

Berna appears to be quite athletic, based on her appearance on Survivor Turkey and from some of the videos she’s posted on social media. Her Instagram bio also has a link tree full of various health products she is promoting, showing her passion for health and fitness.

Several promotional videos were released for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, featuring rookies and veterans from the Season 37 cast. Interestingly, Berna was not featured in these videos, and only select individuals appeared.

However, Berna’s veteran castmate Amanda Garcia gave some interesting comments about the rookie. She mentioned Berna is already on her “s***list” due to being “too much.” During the comments, Amanda mentioned Berna being all over Kaycee and Nany or all over Nelson. Viewers will likely see what’s up with Berna and her castmates in Season 37.

A special episode arrives for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies ahead of the premiere. The Spies, Lies & Allies: Global Activation Launch special will feature an introduction of the cast members and more about the upcoming season. So viewers may see more details about Berna there ahead of the episodes.

Where is Berna on Instagram or other social media?

Most, if not all, of The Challenge Season 37 stars use Instagram, Twitter, and possibly a few other social media platforms. Berna goes by the handle @bernacanbeldekofficial for Instagram.

She shares many photos and videos there from her daily life and her travels. In addition, she showed off her official Spies, Lies & Allies cast photo with an excited caption about her debut.

“So surreal !!! 🤯 I am so happy and excited to announce that I am on the new season on the @challengemtv !!!! I waited 3 years for my leg to heal to finally use the opportunity to be on that badass show 💥💥💥 I am more than grateful !!! Can’t even believe thaaaaat 🥺🥰💪🏼💥 DONT MISS IT ❤️ 🇺🇸,” Berna said in her Instagram caption.

Berna is also on Twitter, where she goes by her name with an extra k at the end, @bernacanbeldekk. It appears she will share reactions to castmates’ commentary about her and her experiences from filming The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

As Season 37 episodes play out on MTV and on-demand, Challenge fans will learn if Berna has what it takes to compete with others in a super tough mental and physical game.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.