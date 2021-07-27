Emanuel Neagu on The Challenge: What to know about Survivor Romania star and where to find him on Instagram

Emanuel Neagu from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Meet the Rookies video. Pic credit: MTV

When viewers see Emanuel Neagu on The Challenge Season 37, they’ll meet a rookie with plenty of skills and talents, including competing in difficult physical contests.

He’ll arrive with valuable experience from his previous reality television show. Not only that, he may bring an ally to Spies, Lies & Allies, which is his debut season.

Here’s what to know about Emanuel Neagu on The Challenge, including where to find him on Instagram and his other possible social media platforms.

Who is Emanuel Neagu on The Challenge?

Emanuel Neagu is a 24-year-old competitor on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season who hails from Cocorăștii Colț, Romania. He got a reality TV boost in 2020 as a competitor on Survivor Romania Season 1.

His season consisted of 29 castaways, and Emanuel nearly won his season, finishing as the runner-up to Elena Ionescu.

One of his Survivor Romania castmates was The Challenge rookie Emy Alupei and based on social media recently, the two could be friends and allies on the show.

“I’m stronger than I look. I’m confident. But at the same time, I’m damn humble, and I might look bad, but I’m a good guy,” Emanuel said in The Challenge’s Meet the Rookies video.

“Meeting Emanuel for the first time, I’m thinking, ‘This guy is a bad***,’” Tula “Big T” Fazakerley says in a First Impressions video.

“I feel like he’s gonna be strong. He said he’s a dancer, and I’m all up for dance fitness, so wow, Emanuel, I am watching you,” Big T added.

Emanuel’s job is listed as a dancer on his Survivor Wiki page. He shares some of those dancing skills on his social media too.

Veteran competitor Cory Wharton also praised Emanuel as one of the eight rookies to watch for Season 37, even suggesting he’s good at a lot of things and gives off “Jordan [Wiseley] vibes.”

In another promotional video from MTV, various rookies talked about whether or not they were fans of The Challenge before coming to Spies, Lies & Allies. Based on Emanuel’s answer, he had no idea what he was getting involved with.

“I’ve heard of The Challenge. I never thought I’m gonna be here. This show is crazy,” Emanuel said.

Based on what is shown in The Challenge Season 37 trailer, Emanuel may have one of the best teammates around to help him. It appears he and Kaycee Clark will be partnered up for various parts of the show.

Where to find Emanuel on Instagram and other social media

Emanuel Neagu is on Instagram with the handle @emanuel.neagu, where he posts all sorts of videos and photos from his life, including Challenge-related content. There’s plenty of dance content and a lot of creativity shown in some of the unique photos that Emanuel has shared.

He also shared his official cast photo and a few images of the entire Spies, Lies & Allies cast on Instagram. For the group photos, he joked about being “the tiniest guy of the season.”

The Mandy website lists dancer Emanuel Neagu as 5-foot-11, which isn’t exactly short by most standards. However, some of Emanuel’s castmates may be over six feet tall, including Big Brother stars Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez, who he’s standing between in the photo.

There are no verified Twitter accounts for Emanuel yet, although many accounts exist under that name. There’s an Emanuel Neagu Facebook page, which is not verified and doesn’t appear active since 2018. In addition, there is an Emanuel Neagu YouTube channel with about 4,000 Subscribers.

Most likely, he’ll stick to Instagram, although a lot of cast members tend to chatter on Twitter. So far, it seems, nobody has any major issues with Emanuel, though.

With The Challenge Season 37, viewers will get to see if Emanuel really is good at many things and how far he can advance in a season called Spies, Lies & Allies competing against savvy veterans who know how to play the game.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.