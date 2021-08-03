The Challenge 37 spoilers: Rookie fires back at Amanda Garcia, clarifies Nelson Thomas situation

Cast members from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season looks to feature drama between several castmates, based on early indications in promotional clips and social media posts.

Returning veteran Amanda Garcia is well known for being involved in arguments and drama, as seen in her previous seasons. She’ll return with several friends and allies on the show, including former castmates Nelson Thomas and Devin Walker.

However, one rookie appears to rub Amanda the wrong way, and that’s seemed to carry over beyond the season’s filming. Recently the rookie cast member reacted to several of Amanda’s comments and clarified her situation with Nelson.

This post will contain light spoilers for the upcoming season of MTV’s Challenge.

The Challenge Season 37 to feature showmances, big feud?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 cast will feature 19 rookies making their debuts. They’ll include newcomers from shows like Love Island, Big Brother, Paradise Hotel, and Survivor from other parts of the world.

From Survivor Turkey, viewers will see Berna Canbeldek on The Challenge, who may have an interesting situation going on in the episodes.

It was rumored she and Nelson might have become close, as the two may have been in a showmance during Season 37. That carried over past the season’s filming, as the two castmates met up in Ibiza, as did other Challenge 37 stars.

However, once MTV started releasing promotional clips for Spies, Lies & Allies, a veteran competitors’ first impressions of the rookies video included Amanda Garcia with comments about Berna.

Amanda indicated the rookie was on her “s***list” due to being “too much” and all over other cast members in relationships or hookups. Whatever drama occurred between her and Amanda seemed to carry over to after filming ended too.

During a trip to NYC, castmates Amanda and Nelson were part of promotional work and Aftermath filming along with several other cast members.

They also did a bit of partying, and Amanda shared a snap of Nelson dancing close with a female at an NYC club. She included a comment which asked, “Berna who?” and tagged Nelson.

Rookie fires back at Amanda, comments about Nelson situation

Following the recent comments from Amanda, including that NYC club photo of Nelson Thomas, Berna seems to be firing back and cleared up her situation with Nelson.

A Challenge superfan account captured several screenshots from Berna’s Instagram Story in which she made comments that seemed to indirectly or directly address the situation.

In a black and white photo, she has a shot of herself giving the middle finger and includes a caption about “fake a** people.”

“Good night and f*** you to all the fake ass people out their. A lot of liars/thinking speaking their truth cause they believed their own lie #fakersgonnafake,” Berna wrote on the slide.

Berna also commented on Twitter about a photo featuring Nany Gonzalez, Fessy Shafaat, Amanda, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark hanging out in NYC.

“The great 4,” the rookie replied to the tweet, seeming to exclude Amanda from those she thinks are “great” from the cast.

In yet another image, a fan sent in a question to Berna on her IG Story asking, “Why is Amanda Hating on You?”

“Tune in 11th August and watch it yourself @challengemtv I think Amanda is cute,” Berna answered.

The Challenge rookie also clarified her and Nelson’s situation as she reacted to Amanda’s NYC club photo and comment.

“@MTV_AMANDA Like for real. I think you’re not up to date. I really don’t mind. I’m happy if @_NELSONTHOMAS is happy. We became friends and I am living life just as him. Period. Great picture tho,” Berna commented over Amanda’s shot of Nelson with a female at the club.

Based on that, it seems things aren’t too serious between Berna and Nelson following their time on The Challenge Season 37, which could be due to their distance from each other.

That said, it certainly appears this feud between Amanda and Berna will be ones to watch when the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes air.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.