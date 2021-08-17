The Challenge Season 37: Amanda Garcia gets fans to vote on her situation with Fessy Shafaat

Amanda Garcia dubbed herself as ‘the biggest devil’ in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies preview special. Pic credit: MTV

Let the fun and games begin, as MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies isn’t just about competition, but also about the hookups, showmances, and maybe even some hurt feelings.

Following the filming of Season 37, rumors have persisted about several castmates who may have pursued relationships beyond the show. That may or may not include Amanda Garcia.

Just last week, she indicated during an Instagram Live that she had no interest in Fessy, but it appears he may still be interested in her. The Challenge star recently polled fans to see what they think she should do about his pursuit.

Amanda asks fans to vote on Fessy situation

During an Instagram Live chat with castmates Michele Fitzgerald and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Amanda spoke about her situation with Fessy Shafaat. The two were featured locking lips in the Spies, Lies & Allies premiere episode, which arrived a few days before the IG Live.

They’ve hung out recently too. Just weeks ago, Amanda was one of several Challenge stars in Texas to see the Big Brother boxing event. That featured Fessy, as well as castmates Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez. A photo popped up of Amanda posing with Fessy after winning his match.

However, based on her comments in the IG Live, Amanda isn’t interested in Fessy because of him being a “reality TV boy,” adding, “I humped him, and I dumped him.”

Despite that, it seems Fessy may be sending texts or trying to call Amanda, but she hasn’t responded. Fessy mentioning it on social media must’ve led fans to bug Amanda about it, and she, in turn, tweeted the following poll.

With over 6,000 votes locked in, the clear choice was “na sis don’t do it” at 75.4 percent of the votes. Just under 25 percent of those who voted suggested she return Fessy’s call.

Fans react to Amanda’s question about Fessy

With two seasons of The Challenge completed so far and no finals won, Fessy has become a polarizing cast member with many fans. Some even viewed him as a villain of sorts.

He’s been featured pursuing relationships with castmates Gabby Allen and Tori Deal during Double Agents, and now one with Amanda Garcia.

It appears fans have strong opinions about whether or not Amanda should give Fessy a return call or a chance at something.

Some fans suggested that Amanda should let Fessy beg or sweat some more, while others said no way.

“I say no to his turtlenecks and thin chains,” a Twitter member replied.

Another Twitter user told Amanda she’s “worth more” than that when it comes to giving Fessy a chance at something after their time on the show.

One Twitter user even brought up Amanda’s previous showmance with Vendettas and Final Reckoning castmate Joss Mooney, suggesting Amanda should get “a Joss not a Fessy.”

Not only did fans give their thoughts, but one of Amanda’s and Fessy’s castmates stopped by. Former Love Island USA star Lauren Coogan hasn’t been featured a lot in Season 37 so far but gave her opinion on the matter.

Based on the poll results, Fessy can’t seem to catch a break. His biggest challenge may not be winning the actual Challenge but getting that return call from Amanda.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.