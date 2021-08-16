The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia gives update about her situation with Fessy Shafaat

Amanda Garcia gave fans an update about her and castmate Fessy Shafaat. Pic credit: MTV

In the trailers for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, viewers saw glimpses of castmates Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat getting to know each other and kissing.

Some of these scenes arrived in the premiere episode, with the two seeming to have a mutual attraction for one another. It may have even continued a bit beyond filming too.

Amanda recently shared an update about where things stand with her and Fessy, which appears to indicate she may have moved on. Has Fessy, though?

Amanda Garcia says Fessy Shafaat is ‘a reality TV boy’

Last week, Amanda appeared on an Instagram Live session with her Season 37 castmates, Michele Fitzgerald and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

During that chat, they brought up showmances and hookups. So naturally, Ashley talked about her involvement with Nelson Thomas. Michele mentioned her interest in castmate Emanuel Neagu.

Ashley asked Amanda to talk about what’s going on between her and Fessy. Based on Amanda’s comments, she’s not pursuing a relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Nothing. We’re just friends,” Amanda replied to Ashley.

“Oh yeah? Then what happened in Dallas?” Ashley responded, referring to Amanda attending the Big Brother boxing event featuring Fessy.

The superfan Instagram account @jaychallenge._ shared a photo from the event, along with snippets of Amanda’s conversation from IG Live.

“I humped him, and I dumped him,” Amanda went on to say regarding her trip to Texas.

“I think Fessy’s messy. I think that he’s a reality TV boy,” Amanda said, adding, “you know I think that a lot of them just like to d**k around and [it’s] not what I’m looking for.”

Is Fessy still interested in his Challenge castmate?

A few days after the Instagram Live chat took place, Amanda shared a new series of photos on her Instagram. In the photos, she’s holding her son Avonni as they’re out and about in their home area of Denver, Colorado.

“ima coooool mom (fun fact: the struggle is real takin pics w/ a toddler),” she wrote in her caption.

During The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special, Amanda noted that she was now a mom and that her son was part of her motivation for competing in Season 37.

Fessy was among several Challenge stars to comment on Amanda’s recent IG post, with his comment giving her a high level of praise.

“You so sexy,” Fessy commented, which could be him heaping praise, or showing he’s still interested.

Pic credit: @mtv_amanda/Instagram

As mentioned, viewers saw the start of a potential showmance between Fessy and Amanda in the first episode of Spies, Lies & Allies. In a previous promotional clip for the show, Amanda mentioned she was “coming into the house single.”

“There’s lots of good-looking guys in the house, so I guess we’ll just get to see which one wins me. Who needs a million dollars when you can win me?” she joked.

With many more episodes on the way, viewers will see how Fessy and Amanda’s showmance continues or if other castmates catch either of their eyes.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.