The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, and more attend Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez’s boxing event

Amanda Garcia and Nelson Thomas of The Challenge were among the stars from the MTV reality competition series on hand to witness a celebrity boxing event featuring castmates.

That included an anticipated Josh Martinez boxing match, with Spies, Lies & Allies cast members Fessy Shafaat and Kaycee Clark also participating in matches.

The three Challenge stars were in action as part of an event featuring Big Brother stars, which took place on Friday night in Texas.

Friday night brought the celebrity Big Brother boxing event, which featured stars of the United States version of the show taking on stars from the Canadian version of the show.

Challenge stars including Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and multiple-time competitor Jozea Flores were in action.

Kaycee shared a video on her Instagram set to the Migos’ Is You Ready as she headed for the venue with Fessy, Josh, and Big Brother 16’s Caleb Reynolds.

Several of The Challenge stars’ castmates attended the event to show support, including Nany Gonzalez, there to root on presumed girlfriend Kaycee. Monsters & Critics previously reported about Nany and Kaycee appearing to go public with their relationship.

Nelson Thomas shared several Instagram Story clips, including one as he met up with Nany and Tori Deal outside the event.

They are inside the venue in other slides, along with Amanda Garcia, cheering on castmates or booing their opponents.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley also attended the event. During a Complex Twitch video chat she participated in last week with castmates, she indicated she was catching a flight to see the boxing in Texas.

She got to meet Challenge and Big Brother alum Natalie Negrotti, who worked the celebrity boxing event as an interviewer backstage.

“Omfg I’m her biggest fan,” Natalie wrote on an IG Story slide.

In addition to the above cast members, several others attended the event to show their support. They included Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and Season 37 rookie Corey Lay.

How did The Challenge Season 37 stars do in their boxing matches?

Unfortunately for Josh Martinez, he was unable to get a victory in his bout with Adam Pike. Officials stopped the match, with Josh getting disqualified due to an injury in the first round.

A Twitter user shared a video clip with the caption indicating, “Josh got his a** beat and suffered a mystery injury.”

Adam vs Josh was stopped after Josh got his ass beat and suffered a mystery injury in round 1 #CNF pic.twitter.com/lWGo06iKrU — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) August 7, 2021

Both Fessy and Kaycee made good on their training by picking up wins in their respective matches. After defeating Jon Pardy, Fessy shared several photos and a video on his Instagram. In the first of the series, he’s posing from the ring corner wearing a special belt around his waist after winning his bout.

“1-0,” his caption said on his photo showing Fessy with both arms raised, similar to the famous Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia.

Kaycee also shared a photo on her official Instagram after the event. The Challenge star posed with her custom-made belt hanging on her shoulder after her fight against Veronica Doherty.

“Winning is all I know,” the two-time Challenge finalist wrote in her caption, adding, “Thank you EVERYONE for all the support.”

Nany Gonzalez was quite proud of Kaycee’s achievement. In one of Kaycee’s Instagram Story slides, Nany planted kisses on her castmate and rumored girlfriend.

It seems like Kaycee is winning in many ways right now, as she and her castmates prepare for the Spies, Lies & Allies episode to start arriving on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.