The Challenge 37 stars describe Spies, Lies, and Allies season as ‘chaotic’ and ‘sexy’

The Challenge rookie Emanuel Neagu reacts during an elimination event on Spies, Lies and Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Fans might see a lot of drama with twists and turns often happening on the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Trailer footage and synopses have already revealed quite a bit of what’s on the way for Season 37, but there could be a lot more.

Based on what several of the Spies, Lies, & Allies cast members recently said, this season will feature a lot of chaos within the game and Challenge house.

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez says Season 37 was ‘chaotic’

Four of The Challenge Season 37 cast members recently participated in a video chat with Complex on the Twitch platform. They included Big T Fazakerley, Cory Wharton, Michele Fitzgerald, and Josh Martinez.

They didn’t drop too many hints about the upcoming season, but former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez was asked to give three words to describe Spies, Lies & Allies.

“I would say intense. Very intense,” Josh said, adding, “This is super basic but extremely competitive. I think that every single person on this cast brought their A-game.”

Josh went on to say it was probably “the most competitive cast” he has been on during his Challenge career.

For this third word, Josh chose “chaotic,” indicating that a lot was going on during the season.

“There was so much s**t going on every day in that house,” he said, adding, “Every single second, there was something new going on.”

Recent synopses for the first few episodes seem to indicate some of that chaos will happen right away. The Spies, Lies & Allies Super Trailer also held a few reveals about drama or fights, with Josh seeming to be involved in several of those segments.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie agrees with chaos, says season was ‘sexy’

Spies, Lies, & Allies will also bring the debut of many rookies, including Michele Fitzgerald on The Challenge. The former Survivor winner agreed with Josh’s sentiments about chaos in describing the show.

“I don’t know if it was always chaos or it just felt particularly chaotic, but I agree. Those are the three perfect words,” Michelle said.

However, she gave three other words in addition to chaotic to describe her first Challenge experience.

“I would say paranoia was in there. I think everybody felt so paranoid, and I think that’s probably part of the chaos vibe of it all,” she said.

Michele, who is amongst the many single cast members on Season 37, also said she thought it was a “sexy” season.

“Everybody was hooking up…It was a hot season. There was hot people. So it was definitely sexy,” Michele shared.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer revealed some of those potential hookups in the house. That included a scene where Michele and fellow rookie Emanuel Neagu locked lips. A separate scene showed Emanuel dancing with another castmate.

Michele also described the season as “dynamic” due to the group featuring so many international stars.

“It felt like there were so many personality layers. I thought it made it like such a complex season,” the former Survivor winner said.

Fans will soon get to check out how Michele does in her debut and how she deals with the paranoia, chaos, and group dynamics, as Spies, Lies & Allies begins on August 11.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.