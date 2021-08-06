The Challenge Season 37 episode synopses tease romance, scandalous list, and mystery agent

The first few episodes of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies could feature some interesting surprises. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 episodes should bring plenty of action, drama, and excitement as 34 competitors embark on a journey to try to win part of the $1 million in prize money.

There will be many veteran competitors returning in an attempt to win their first final, with Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark all having a finals appearance before but have yet to win.

There’s also two former winners in Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, and of course, Double Agents winner, CT Tamburello. Based on the recent synopsis for the upcoming episodes, there could be romances and danger on the way for the cast, as well as a mystery agent joining.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies synopsis arrives for premiere

With Spies, Lies, & Allies season starting soon on MTV, the synopsis for the upcoming Global Activation Launch special, premiere episode, and Episode 2 have all arrived online.

The Global Activation Launch special airs on Monday, August 9, and has mostly what viewers are expecting. The global agents will move into the headquarters, aka The Challenge house, and get to know their castmates.

However, the synopsis mentions “twists and turns are already at play.” In a bit of sneak peek footage for Season 37, CT was already trying to figure out the catch with the upcoming Challenge.

The first episode of The Challenge, which premieres Wednesday, August 11, is called The List. Based on the premiere episode’s synopsis (below), “love is in the air at headquarters.” However, it also mentions that “new romances may spell danger in the game.”

Several hookups or showmances were teased during the recent Super Trailer. These include rookies Michele Fitzgerald and Emanuel Neagu, vets Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat, and Nelson Thomas with Ashley Mitchell.

A scene in the Super Trailer even featured Ashley telling off Nelson, so it should be interesting to see where that goes this season. There’s also the public relationship that Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark currently have, which seems to develop more on the show.

An intriguing mention in the premiere episode is a “scandalous list” that potentially exposes a strong player. Which of the strong players will this threaten to expose, a veteran or a rookie?

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 2 features ‘mystery agent’

A synopsis for the second episode of Spies, Lies & Allies, titled Bertha, is also shown above. It mentions the second daily challenge, drama for Nelson Thomas, and a “mystery agent.”

“Agents take to the skies in the ‘hell heist’ mission, and a ‘mystery agent’ joins the game. Nelly T gets himself into hot water when he starts flirting with two different agents. One unsuspecting agent becomes the target of a veteran alliance conspiracy,” the synopsis reads.

The Challenge Super Trailer for Season 37 showed more scenes with Amber Borzotra than the original trailer. In the shorter trailer, Amber arrived on a track in a sports car and was greeted by cheering castmates.

“Amber’s back!” could be heard as part of the trailer, seeming to indicate she’d be joining the cast, possibly as a replacement.

The Super Trailer revealed Amber in a scene where she confronted castmate Fessy Shafaat. Another quick shot seemed to show her locking lips with rookie Jeremiah White from Love Island USA. So it’s clear she will be part of the show.

However, another potential competitor was showing up quite a bit in the Super Trailer who hadn’t been mentioned anywhere in MTV’s cast list. That was former The Circle competitor Ed Eason (below). It’s unknown how or why Ed will get into The Challenge, but could he be the mystery agent in Episode 2?

The Circle star Ed Eason in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Super Trailer. Pic credit: MTV

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen. However, based on the above synopses, the upcoming episodes of The Challenge Season 37 should really get things started with some explosive storylines and surprises for viewers to dive into.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.