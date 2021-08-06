The Challenge Season 37 sneak peek features CT Tamburello realizing ‘there’s obviously a catch’

CT Tamburello and Corey Lay from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge Season 37 arrives, many familiar faces will be returning from Double Agents season, including one of the show’s winners, Chris “CT” Tamburello.

He will be joined by Double Agents castmates, including finalists Kaycee Clark, Cory Wharton, Fessy Shafaat, Nany Gonzalez, and others. There are also a few new reality stars such as 12 Dates of Christmas’ Corey Lay and Survivor stars Michele Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw, and Tommy Sheehan.

In a brand new sneak peek that MTV revealed, the cast members hang out as the season is on the verge of getting started. However, CT realizes something’s up.

The Challenge Season 37 sneak peek teases international invasion

MTV revealed a short clip for The Challenge Season 37 on Friday, August 6, featuring CT, Kaycee, Tommy, Corey, and others. It teases the upcoming season, which will feature a highly diverse cast of competitors.

In part of the footage, Tommy Sheehan jokes with CT about him being in better shape than in previous seasons. CT jokes he thought he wasn’t going to be able to do this season after seeing all the new Survivor stars show up.

A bit later, behind the bar area, Corey Lay has a conversation with CT about the situation in the house.

CT asks Corey where he settled in. After Corey says he’s moved into the house, CT asks if there were a lot of empty beds in there.

“It seems like there’s a lot more beds than us,” Corey tells CT, leading the veteran to realize something else is going on.

“There’s obviously a catch,” CT says during a confessional interview segment.

More footage is revealed showing the international competitors traveling in the back seats of cars. There are three riding in each car, and they’re headed for The Challenge house.

By now, CT, 41, has seen just about everything. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies makes for his 19th regular season of MTV’s competition series. He’s coming off the Double Agents win, the fourth final he has won in his career.

That being said, The Challenge does a great job of shaking things up by introducing twists and keeping everyone on their toes. Will the savvy veteran be prepared for what’s on the way?

How will the other cast members fit into The Challenge?

With more cast members on the way, it appears The Challenge season is about to be shaken up. Fans have already seen from the cast reveals that there are 19 rookies on the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies season.

A few of those rookies were hanging out with the vets in the footage above. However, those rookies are all from the United States.

In the sneak peek, cast members who weren’t at that “celebration” event included veterans Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Kyle Christie from the United Kingdom. There are also many rookies from the international worlds of Survivor, Big Brother, Paradise Hotel, and other shows on the way.

The recent Season 37 Super Trailer already hinted at the veterans trying to stick together in an alliance so that the rookies couldn’t overpower them. However, Kyle and Big T could be wildcards as they’re both from the UK, as are some rookies.

It hasn’t been revealed how partners will be decided, but it seems that it will be similar to Double Agents with one man and one woman paired up for each team. It’s also unknown if there will be any sort of elimination twist where a winner can choose a different partner or stay with their current one.

As Challenge fans know, the twists and surprises will certainly make things interesting and they’re to be expected each season.

The footage above is likely from the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation Launch special. That will introduce the cast and preview the season so fans will be up to speed. The special airs on Monday, August 9 at 8/7c on MTV, just two days before the premiere.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.