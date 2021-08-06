The Challenge Season 37 rumors: Cast could’ve included another Big Brother winner, WWE star among rookies

The Challenge Season 37 cast had at least 16 other reality stars they called to compete as rookies. Pic credit: MTV

As many fans of The Challenge have seen, the upcoming Spies, Lies & Allies season will introduce many new competitors to the MTV show.

A total of 19 rookies are participating in Season 37, coming from all over the world. They’ll arrive after appearing on US or international versions of shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island.

However, a recent reveal may have shown spoilers for 16 rookies who didn’t make the Season 37 cast. The spoilers are light here, but these could be future cast members for The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 37 could’ve had Big Brother winner, WWE star

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast might have included recent Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore, who has family ties to the MTV show. That’s based on insider speculation that has arrived via Challenge super fan accounts.

His brother Paulie appeared on three seasons of The Challenge and had plenty of highlight moments, including confrontations with castmates. He also proved himself as a competitor, reaching the final twice in his three seasons, but has yet to win.

If Cody had joined the MTV show’s cast, it could’ve meant three former Big Brother winners were on the show. Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark are among the veteran cast members who will be in the episodes.

Another WWE star was also nearly part of The Challenge Season 37 cast. Kacy Catanzaro has been with WWE since 2017 and appeared in a 2019 Royal Rumble match. She’s currently part of the NXT brand.

Additionally, Kacy competed on American Ninja Warrior, giving her the physical abilities to do The Challenge.

It would’ve been the second-straight season a WWE star was part of the cast, as former WWE superstar Lio Rush was on the Double Agents season.

Other cast members mentioned above include Love Island USA 2 stars with Johnny Middlebrooks, Jalen Noble, and Tre Forte.

Along with Cody Calafiore, Big Brother stars Analyse Talavera, David Alexander, and Mark Jansen were amongst the potential cast pool.

Several International stars are also mentioned, with Survivor South Africa’s Robbie Bentele, Gran Hermano 16’s Sofia Suescun, and Big Brother UK’s Mark Byron. The Season 37 cast includes Hughie Maughan of Big Brother UK.

It’s unknown why the various stars didn’t make the cut. However, it’s always possible some of the above individuals could appear in a future season.

Challenge rookies come from Big Brother Nigeria, Survivor Romania and more

While the reality TV stars shown above didn’t get to appear on Season 37, 19 other rookies will be in the cast. Among them will be Big Brother Nigeria castmates Esther Agunbiade and Tacha Akide, who were in a feud after their show ended.

Survivor Romania castmates Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu will also be competing for their first time on The Challenge. If that’s not enough, there are five other Survivor rookies.

They include Survivor USA stars Michele Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw, and Tommy Sheehan, along with Survivor Spain’s Gabo Szabo and Survivor Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek.

It seemed like this would’ve been the perfect season for two-time Challenge competitor Jay Starrett to lead a big alliance to the final, similar to what Big Brother achieved on Double Agents.

With so many rookies, it’s going to be interesting to see what alliances form or crumble as the new season of MTV’s competition series arrives!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.