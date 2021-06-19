The Challenge: Double Agents’ Lio Rush releases new song and music video following retirement from wrestling

Former Challenge rookie Lio Rush released a new song and music video for Off The Top Pic credit: Lionel Green/YouTube

Former WWE superstar and The Challenge competitor Lio Rush is moving forward with music following his recent announcement to retire from professional wrestling.

On Friday, the former Double Agents rookie released a newly-inspired single called Off The Top to let fans know he’s putting in that work in the studio doing what he loves most.

Not only did he drop the new single, but also an accompanying music video for fans to check out visuals showing him as he delivers his latest bars on the track.

Lio Rush releases Off The Top single with music video

Earlier this month, Lio Rush, real name Lionel Green, made the surprise announcement he was retiring from professional wrestling after suffering an injury in his debut match with the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Rush said he’d had some time to reflect on what he wanted most in life. In his social media post, he called it a “crazy ride” but said, “it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy.”

That includes making music, something he’s been doing for a short while, even ahead of his debut on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents last season.

On Friday, June 18, Lio released his new Justbeatz-produced track called Off The Top for fans to enjoy on various platforms. He had shared the single’s cover art with fans (below) a few days ahead of that to prepare everyone for what was on the way.

Lio’s new track is now available on major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and Tidal, giving fans the option to check out his work. However, it’s also on YouTube in a visual format.

“Tell em pull the carpet out cause I’m comin’ home / On the top, on the top that’s where I belong / Off the top I’ve been writing all these love songs / Now I gotta spit it how I get it cause I’m all grown,” Lio raps in his opening verse.

“Let me get back to the real s**t / My life was so pretty then it turned like a kill switch / Never thought Id’ settle with a ring but it still fit / Four years through the weatherin’ the storm, but he’s still lit,” Lio delivers in another part of the track.

In addition to his new song, Lio dropped a simple-yet-stylish music video (below), which shows him delivering his bars with intensity in front of spiraling dotted light patterns.

Could Lio return to The Challenge again?

Music appears to be the path that Lio Rush is on for now, as he’s said he would officially hang up his wrestling boots and gear following his remaining work with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He’s currently recovering from injury, as he separated his AC joint during a match for AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May. He was offered a contract despite the injury but turned it down.

Viewers saw Lio make his debut on MTV’s The Challenge as one of the rookie competitors on Double Agents. He began the season teamed up with fellow rookie Gabby Allen. In Episode 6, Lio decided to leave the show due to mental health reasons as he mentioned living in the house brought up some past trauma from his living in a group home as a child.

Challenge host TJ Lavin and castmates stood by and supported Lio’s decision, with the Double Agents rookie also appearing on the Aftermath show to speak about his leaving. He also mentioned he didn’t have it in him to try to “screw over” his castmates as he wanted to have meaningful relationships with them outside of the show.

Following his appearance on Double Agents, Lio also got together with castmates Joseph Allen and Jay Starrett to record a song and music video for Stone Cold, a song the trio called a Challenge anthem. Joseph, a fellow rookie, was an America’s Got Talent contestant and is also continuing to pursue music.

It appears, for now, Lio will continue doing what he loves most by making more music, with a new album likely on the way. Even though he retired from wrestling, he still has contractual obligations with NJPW, which he said he’ll fulfill once he’s healed from his injury.

While he hasn’t given any indication about his future Challenge plans, it seems that’s always a possibility as well if he has the itch to return to the competitive show.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.