The Challenge stars Joseph Allen, Lio Rush, and Jay Starrett release Stone Cold song with music video

Three of the stars of The Challenge: Double Agents have officially released a song called Stone Cold that could serve as an anthem for the reality TV competition show.

Double Agents rookies Joseph Allen and Lio Rush and two-time Challenge competitor Jay Starrett have also released a music video for the new track.

All three of the MTV show’s stars appear in the Stone Cold music video, which they revealed was in the works several weeks ago.

Joseph Allen releases new song with Challenge castmates

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Joseph Allen had an early exit from The Challenge: Double Agents. However, the rookie competitor is still making moves outside of the episodes airing on MTV.

He released an album late in December 2020 and is still recording more music. That includes linking up with two of his castmates from Season 36. Former WWE superstar Lio Rush and Survivor competitor Jay Starrett drop by to lend their skills to the new Stone Cold song.

Joseph previously revealed he was in the studio with Lio and Jay on a YouTube video he was trying to get to go viral. That vlog also featured Joseph trying some surfing and hanging out with Double Agents rookie Amber Martinez for a blindfold kitchen challenge.

At the time of the vlog, it was unknown if Joseph, Jay, and Lio were actually going to release a song, but as of January 20, it’s now out along with a music video.

“Made an anthem with my boys from MTV’s the Challenge! @thelionelgreen @jqskim … OUT NOW!!!” Allen shared on his Instagram with a preview clip of the video (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Allen 😝 (@itsjosephallen)

“OHHHH HELLLLL YEAHHHHH!! 🍻 #TheChallenge ANTHEM #STONECOLD AND MUSIC VIDEO IS OFFICIALLY HERE! To all of my @challengemtv fans. This one is for you!” Lio shared in the caption for his Instagram post.

“If you didn’t think I was LOCO enough. Check out my NEW BANGER with the boys! ‘Stone Cold’ is out now on all platforms. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Shazam that s**t if you don’t believe me haha ! #StayLoco,” Jay wrote in the caption on his IG post.

All three Double Agents stars appear in music video

“You say you want the smoke; you get caught with the fire. This is no joke. Homie, I’m a Survivor,” Joseph Allen croons on the opening verse as he points to Jay in the video.

“I don’t know what I’m turnin’ into, but it’s Stone Cold,” he sings for the chorus before Lio Rush takes over.

“People actin’ funny when there’s money on the line,” Lio sings in his verse on the song, clearly a reference to the way The Challenge can be.

“Show me the Hall, and we bout to Brawl/Step in my Crater, makin’ me famous/I’m winning it all, like mama we made it,” Rush raps, namedropping the Season 36 elimination site and popular Hall Brawl event.

After another round of the chorus from Joseph Allen, Jay Starrett finally gets in on the fun. The Challenge and Survivor star unleashes a rapid-fire rap verse of his own, followed by some autotune singing. Who knew Jay had it in him?

The three stars of The Challenge clearly had some fun recording the song and video here, with all three able to shine on a catchy track. One has to wonder if it will surface in the future as part of MTV’s show, or they’ll be asked to record something else for a future season.

Fans react to new song and video

The collaboration involving three of the Challenge: Double Agents stars, each with different entertainment backgrounds, is certainly helping the new song and video get recognized. The YouTube video is receiving lots of praise for the three stars, with several people surprised by Jay’s performance.

“As a The Challenge, Survivor and Wrestling fan. This hit on so many levels,” one YouTube commenter said.

“Lio is a legend he’s a wrestler, a survivor, and now rapper,” another commenter added.

“Did not expect jay to go in like this i knew lio had bars but not jay jheez,” one commenter pointed out.

“OKAY JAY was not expecting that from him,” a commenter shared.

“America Got Talent + WWE + Survivors = 3 Goats From The Challenge: Double Agents,” yet another commenter said.

According to Joseph’s video description, the new Stone Cold song isn’t just available via YouTube music video but also through Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms.

Meanwhile, Lio Rush and Jay Starrett are still appearing on new episodes of Double Agents season, as of this writing. However, it’s unknown how many more episodes they’ll appear in with how eliminations go weekly.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.