The Challenge and AGT star Joseph Allen reveals chart success for new album Footprints

Former America’s Got Talent and The Challenge: Double Agents rookie Joseph Allen recently shared some great news with fans as he continues his music career.

This past week, Joseph released his album Footprints, with fans able to listen on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and other platforms.

After the album had been out for just a short while, Joseph had an exciting announcement about it successfully making it into the charts.

Joseph reveals his album Footprints had chart success

After just the first day of release, Joseph Allen took to his official Instagram to share the news that his album had charted in the top 100 albums for the Hip-Hop/Rap category.

He shared a screenshot showing off his album Footprints at the No. 80 right amongst some all-time great albums. In fact, it was one spot above Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN and a Greatest Hits album from The Notorious B.I.G. at the iTunes Music Store.

“We did it! It’s 2 am and I’m speechless! Our album has charted in less than 24 hours! I tried recording a thank you video 5 times. But I think take 1 says the most with the least amount of words,” Joseph wrote in his caption on Instagram.

Joseph also included a short video clip on the IG post talking about how he was “speechless” after seeing his album land on the chart.

“I’m not even gonna pretend like I know how to start this video, so I just want to say thank you. I’m now in the top 100 on hip-hop and rap albums, and that’s because of you guys.” Joseph said.

“I mean, I’m speechless,” he said, becoming emotional and dropping his phone for a bit. “I just want to say thank you.”

Several castmates from The Challenge: Double Agents dropped by the IG post to congratulate Joseph on his success.

“You deserve it bro! You worked for it,” Double Agents rookie Nam Vo wrote.

“Proud of you!!!” Amber Borzotra wrote with fire emojis.

“Congrats brother !!!” Jay Starrett wrote in a comment.

“Congrats homie!!!” former WWE star and Challenge rookie Lio Rush commented.

Joseph had a brief appearance on The Challenge

With The Challenge: Double Agents, Joseph Allen was only part of the show as a rookie for only two episodes before getting himself sent into elimination on the second episode.

He attempted to call out veteran Wes Bergmann during house deliberation in the episode, but it backfired. Joseph was voted in by the majority of the individual house votes, and then the winning team of Fessy and Aneesa sent in Kyle Christie.

Kyle was familiar with competing in eliminations and was able to win a Ring of Spies event against Joseph in a best-of-three format. It involved trying to wrestle a ring away from one’s opponent and place it on a pole.

During a recent live video chat session, Devin Walker named Joseph amongst his three all-time worst competitors, but it’s quite early in Joseph’s career for The Challenge. He originally appeared on America’s Got Talent and trained with Minnesota Vikings player before going on the show.

Joseph seems like a guy that’s determined to achieve success, though. So it won’t be surprising at all if he continues to have success with his music and one day returns to The Challenge, making it farther than he did as a Double Agents rookie.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.