Who is Nam Vo on The Challenge? Ultimate Beastmaster star competes on Double Agents

Former Ultimate Beastmaster star Nam Vo debuted on The Challenge: Double Agents and the rookie looks like he might be a force to be reckoned with.

He appears to be one of the bigger and stronger players from the get-go and teamed up with another tough rookie competitor for a strong duo.

However, the international star is so new to the MTV series that viewers wonder who Nam Vo is on The Challenge: Double Agents.

Nam Vo from Ultimate Beastmaster to The Challenge

MTV’s reality competition series has recently started casting more international stars, and they brought in many competitors from the United Kingdom. Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran from Turkey was on recent seasons. Now there is Nam Vo, who hails from Germany. The rookie competitor will turn 29 years old on December 30.

His claim to fame is the international competition series, Ultimate Beastmaster 1, which came out on Netflix. In the series, competitors went through an obstacle course to try to become Beastmaster. At the time of the show, Nam was billed as a mechanical engineering student. He made it all the way to the finals of the series, showing his ability to compete.

That particular competition series may have prepared him well for The Challenge show. He’s also in peak physical condition and has appeared on the cover of Men’s Health magazine, so it seems he will be one tough competitor.



In just the first episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers saw Nam partner up with Olympic athlete Lolo Jones. That creates a powerful team that not many competitors will want to face in elimination or go against at the final. So it should create some interesting situations.

The other interesting thing that Nam will have is he’ll “have to overcome a language barrier, particularly when it comes to communicating with partners and allies,” per his MTV Double Agents bio.

That said, it’s also mentioned that he’s a “studly charmer” who could have some romantic interests within The Challenge house.

Also, he has a goal of winning some serious money to buy his parents a house.

What do other competitors think about Nam?

During a promotional video ahead of Double Agents, various competitors gave their thoughts on the rookies. When it came to Nam, the three veterans who gave their opinions seem to have a consensus about him being big and strong.

“Nam is built like a Greek God. He doesn’t say too much, so we’re going to have to see how he competes in the future,” Fessy Shafaat said of the rookie.

“Nam is a physical specimen. I’ve never seen something so chiseled. I mean, and he’s so sweet,” Aneesa Ferreira commented.

CT also mentioned Nam’s physique, so it’s clear the other competitors know that he could be a tough rookie.

Where to find Nam Vo on social media

Nam Vo of The Challenge is currently active on his official Instagram page, which has over 250,000 followers.

On his page, he shares many images and videos of his workouts, healthy lifestyle, and now, Double Agents content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAM VO – MTV Challenge 36 (@nam.vo.official)

Nam also has a Twitter account, where he has over 500 followers. There’s also a YouTube account with a small selection of videos in German about his workout, diets, and healthy lifestyle. It doesn’t appear he’s been active recently with the YouTube account.

It seems like right now, the best place to follow him is on his Instagram, where he frequently posts new IG Story updates about competing on Double Agents and other aspects of his life.

Based on his early appearances on the show, it looks like Nam Vo of The Challenge will be an easy fan favorite and probably someone who could become a regular competitor on the series.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.