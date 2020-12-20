The Challenge’s Joseph Allen to release Footprints album: What to know about former AGT star’s LP

The Challenge: Double Agents rookie Joseph Allen has revealed his upcoming album called Footprints, will be released just in time for Christmas.

Joseph, a former contestant on America’s Got Talent and a newcomer to MTV’s show The Challenge, has released several promotional videos ahead of dropping his album.

Here’s what to know about Joseph Allen’s Footprints, including the release date and how to stream or download his music once it arrives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joseph Allen announces Footprints album with new music video

The Challenge fans have seen Double Agents rookie Joseph Allen in some interesting situations early during the season. In a minor spoiler, his teammate on the show even questioned how good a partner he was, based on his sleeping and seeming not to take working out seriously.

One thing people won’t question is Joseph’s singing abilities, though. He appeared on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent and, due to his talents, received the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel.

While Joseph didn’t win that season, he continued to pursue his dream of making music and now has an album coming out.

Recently, Joseph dropped a clip from his new music video for the song Blue Collar Baby on his official Instagram with a caption talking about his album release.

Read More Wes Bergmann reveals why he goes home stronger after The Challenge in Double Agents teaser

“It’s time I tell my story! ‘Footprints’ the album. Link in bio! I cannot say thank you enough to @parkerdonaldsonmedia for believing in me! Whether you know it or not, it is because of you that I still have such a strong belief in my own abilities!” Joseph said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Allen 😝 (@itsjosephallen)

Several of Joseph’s castmates from Double Agents dropped by to show some love for his song and music video. They included Jay Starrett, Josh Martinez, and Tori Deal.

“YOU KILLED THIS,” Tori wrote to her costar from The Challenge. Jay and Josh posted fire and other emojis to give their approval.

The Minnesota Vikings’ Alex Mattison also blessed Joseph with a comment saying, “HARDER THAN HARD🔥🔥‼️.”

Mattison helped train Joseph to compete on Double Agents. Should Joseph return to The Challenge, it seems Mattison will be helping him prepare again.

Joseph’s Blue Collar Baby video

His music video for Blue Collar Baby premiered on December 18, 2020, on Joseph’s YouTube page. It features footage of Joseph talking about his dreams of performing integrated with the video, which shows him singing and dancing in a desert area.

The video opens with, “Dedicated to the real ones. The ones who hustle, work hard, sacrifice, and provide for their families. You are appreciated,” written on the screen.

Check out the visuals below for one of the many songs featured on Joseph’s Footprints album.

Footprint album details

The new album is listed under the Hip-Hop/Rap genre. It features 22 tracks, including the song Blue Collar Baby and his song Footprint which he performed on America’s Got Talent. There are no guest performers listed on the tracklisting.

There’s also an interlude, an original demo track called Mama, and an intro for that demo track amongst the songs.

It’s unknown how long the album will be in terms of total time, but 22 songs should give listeners plenty of good music from Joseph.

One of Joseph’s biggest fans is his dad. He is featured in an IG video post from Joseph, enjoying his son’s music in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Allen 😝 (@itsjosephallen)

“My Dad believes that my album will hit the charts top 100. But as an independent artist, I need your help,” The Challenge and AGT star said in the caption. He also asked fans to pre-order, pre-save, or share the details with others about his album release.

Release date, how to stream or download

The official release date for Joseph Allen’s Footprints is Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The album will be available on various digital music platforms for purchase, download, and streaming.

That includes Apple Music or iTunes for download, streaming, and listening to the album. Joseph has a page with links to those options and more.

Apple Music offers a three-month trial for new subscribers, which provides a way to enjoy Joseph’s album and a lot of other music for free over the next several months.

Fans can also check out Joseph Allen’s Spotify artist section, which has his current music to stream. The new Footprints album should arrive there upon its release date or soon after.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.