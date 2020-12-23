Former WWE star Lio Rush debuts music video, calls himself ‘Demo GAWD’ for The Challenge

Former WWE superstar and The Challenge rookie Lio Rush is making moves beyond reality TV and the wrestling ring.

Lio, who currently appears on The Challenge: Double Agents, has recently released a brand new music video for his song, Do You Remember.

The new video is now available for viewers to check out online, just ahead of Lio’s next appearance on MTV’s reality competition show.

Lio debuts Do You Remember music video online

On Tuesday, December 22, Lionel Green, aka Lio Rush, dropped the video for Do You Remember on his YouTube channel.

His moniker when it comes to music is simply Lio, and the new video checks in at a bit under three minutes, featuring a song where he reminisces over a past romance.

The video itself features a lot of darker visuals in front of a deep red or maroon backdrop, as well as scenes of Lio writing with a large feather as if he was penning a letter way back in time.

Fans of Lio from professional wrestling and The Challenge can now watch the full music video below:

Do You Remember is one of many songs that the former WWE and current Challenge star has released. His artist page on Apple Music shows off several albums, including The Final Match and Ever After, both released in 2020. There’s also his 2019 album called 11:11 and several singles available for streaming.

He’s one of several musical talents currently appearing on The Challenge: Double Agents. Fellow rookie Joseph Allen is looking to release his new album called Footprints this week. Their fellow Double Agents rookie Mechie Harris is also a talented artist who has released R&B/hip-hop music under the name Mechie So Crazy.

Lio joked about being the ‘Demo Gawd’ on The Challenge

Lio formerly worked with WWE for several years and is now working with other professional wrestling promotions. He took a light jab at WWE and their competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW) due to the success of the new season of MTV’s The Challenge.

After a fan tweeted images of Lio Rush on The Challenge and a screenshot of ratings for the show, Lio retweeted it (below) with the comment “Demo GAWD” to indicate he helped the show win their particular viewer demographics.

So far, in just the first episode of Double Agents, Lio Rush made a name for himself by stepping up during a household meeting ahead of individual votes being cast for who to send into elimination. During the meeting, Lio confronted Chris “CT” Tamburello, who was trying to sway the votes away from him and his partner, Ashley Mitchell.

Unfortunately for CT, his attempt didn’t work out. Despite Lio and his partner Gabby Allen getting some votes, the majority went to CT. Meanwhile, Lio has yet to go into elimination, but as a rookie, one has to think it will happen sooner rather than later.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.