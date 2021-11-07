The Challenge winner Jennifer West comments about returning to the show to compete

Jennifer “Jenny” West responded to fans asking if she’d return to The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Total Madness season featured two competitors emerging ahead of their castmates with big wins. However, both haven’t been back to the show since their victories.

One of them was Johnny Bananas, who captured his Challenge-leading seventh win before taking time off to participate in other projects with TV, social media, and podcasting.

The other is Jennifer West, a former cast member from Survival of the Fittest. She debuted on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 and then captured a victory in her return season, Total Madness.

Since then, she has been absent from the cast, though, prompting fans to wonder if she’ll ever return to the competition series.

Jenny comments on returning to The Challenge

Since Total Madness, there have been two seasons of The Challenge with Double Agents and the current Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Jennifer “Jenny” West has been MIA from both casts, something especially puzzling with the current season featuring a diverse cast of international and American competitors. Fellow UK castmates, including Big T Fazaklery and Kyle Christie, are part of the Season 37 cast, but not Jenny.

She recently told fans to send in their questions on her Instagram Story, and naturally, there were several regarding a possible return to The Challenge.

A fan asked if Jenny would go back on the show again, and she said “100” percent she would compete.

“Yes 100!! I want to go and try to win again! I’m always working out it’s part of my life so I’m always ready,” she replied.

“The places you get to see, the people you meet and the craziness of it is just amazing and I’m so grateful to have taken part!” Jenny also said.

Pic credit: @jenniferwestofficial/Instagram

She’s only been on the two seasons so far, but one has to think a third will happen, right? According to Jenny, the show hasn’t been calling recently.

Jenny says she hasn’t received a call for The Challenge

With Jenny’s answer above and the continuous training sessions she shares on Instagram, it prompted another fan to ask if she’s getting ready for that return to The Challenge.

Unfortunately, it seems that isn’t necessarily the case yet. Jenny told another fan that she just enjoys being active and improving herself.

“I genuinely haven’t got a call for the challenge or anything. I just like to always be working at bettering myself whether that’s through work or my sports performance. I love anything physical and have tried a few new things to push myself more,” Jenny shared.

Pic credit: @jenniferwestofficial/Instagram Story

As Season 37 ratings are still low, there’s already speculation that availability calls have started for The Challenge Season 38. A call to Jenny would make sense to bring a former champion back, capable of giving each mission her total effort.

Should Jenny West get that call and return to compete, one has to believe she’s easily the favorite amongst competitors to capture a win in the final. A second win might even begin discussions about Jenny as one of The Challenge greats and early in her career.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.