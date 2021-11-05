The Challenge ratings: Here’s how Season 37, Episode 13 performed with viewers

Ruby team awaits results from host TJ Lavin in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 13. Pic credit: MTV

As the Spies, Lies & Allies season of The Challenge starts to feature more drama amongst veteran competitors, will it get viewers more invested?

The latest numbers are in for Season 37, Episode 13, and it appears the show improved a bit when it comes to its rating and number of viewers.

However, it’s still much lower than other installments of The Challenge, suggesting something may need to change for Season 38 and beyond.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 13 ratings and viewers

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ 13th episode was called Titanic, and while some viewers may feel the season has been sinking, the numbers seemed to stay afloat for MTV’s reality competition series.

Based on Showbuzz Daily’s data, The Challenge was up slightly, showing a 0.02 increase to a 0.37 rating for the cable telecasts on Wednesday, November 3. The show’s 0.43 rating in the 18-49 females demographic was second only to Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As far as the 18-49 male demographic, the show had a 0.30 rating, up by 0.01 from the previous week. The latest Spies, Lies & Allies episode also had 680,000 viewers based on the report, compared to 619,000 for the previous episode.

Overall, the show ranked fifth amongst all original cable telecasts for that Wednesday evening. Ahead of it in the ratings were Real Housewives, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, and an NBA regular season doubleheader on ESPN.

The Challenge Season 38 speculation begins?

In Season 37, Episode 13, viewers saw veteran competitor Cory Wharton become a target for elimination, as The Agency ultimately decided to vote him in, rather than rookie Logan Sampedro. That frustrated Cory, who planned to get revenge by winning and blowing up the Emerald team.

However, Cory would lose to Logan in elimination, ending his time on the show. During a recent Aftermath appearance, he revealed he’s planning to take a break from The Challenge, which likely means he won’t be back for Season 38.

There are also rumors that rookie Emy Alupei is being investigated, possibly for a previous musical performance she did in Romania. So there’s also the potential that the competitor many believe is rookie of the season won’t be back for Season 38.

Speaking of The Challenge Season 38, it’s being suggested online by various insider and fan accounts that “availability calls” are going out to prospective cast members.

Pic credit: @sipandspillreturns/Instagram

As of this report, it’s unknown who is or isn’t getting calls to appear on the show. Fans have been quite vocal on social media about who they like or don’t like, but that may not influence things too much. With Spies, Lies & Allies, the show brought in 19 rookies, providing a diverse group of new cast members to choose from for future seasons.

The new season would likely start filming in early 2022 and possibly air in March or later. That could change, but spoilers will arrive once a cast is assembled and heads off to film in the next Challenge location.

In the meantime, the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes will move towards TJ Lavin’s final, and viewers will also get the premiere of the All Stars 2 spinoff, starting November 11 on Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.