The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal one competitor had strong season with multiple elimination wins

The Challenge: USA Season 2 will feature a brand new cast and team format as competitors battle it out for their share of a $50,000 prize.

It’s the second installment of the spinoff show, which debuted last year and featured only reality TV stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor.

Love Island stars won’t appear in Season 2, as that show has since moved to the Peacock platform. However, there will be cast members from Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

In a new addition, there will also be MTV Legends joining the cast, attempting to win the prize money from the newer stars.

Spoilers have hit the internet as the show filmed over the past several months regarding who is in the cast, who won the show, and who won eliminations.

More of those USA Season 2 spoilers recently arrived, giving fans a look at who won some of the eliminations, and one new competitor may have stood out this spinoff season.

Competitor wins multiple eliminations in The Challenge: USA 2

Daily events determine winners and losers with each episode of The Challenge. Typically that leads to elimination matchups, which involve cast members voting, and the eliminated competitors get sent home for the season.

That’s the case in The Challenge: USA 2, and one competitor was doing her best to remain in the game until the end and win it all.

Based on spoilers from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram and Pink Rose on the Vevmo forum, Survivor’s Cassidy Clark defeated one of the recent Challenge regulars, Michele Fitzgerald. Viewers saw the former Survivor winner Michele partnered up with her friend Jay Starrett during MTV’s Ride or Dies season.

In addition, spoilers show that Cassidy defeated Alyssa Snider in an elimination, sending the Big Brother star home ahead of the final.

Another spoiler reveals Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Michaela Bradshaw was able to oust Tiffany Mitchell from the game. Tiffany, a former Big Brother star in The Cookout alliance, appeared in the first season of USA on CBS.

It was revealed in earlier spoilers that Cassidy also eliminated Alyssa Lopez, who was appearing in her second season of The Challenge: USA, after nearly reaching the final in the first one.

While Cassidy looked to be on her way to the final, she was ultimately eliminated by fellow Survivor star Chanelle Howell. She reached the USA 2 final, according to previous spoilers about the order of finish.

Based on previous spoilers, there was a unique team format for The Challenge: USA 2, and Cassidy was one of the show’s three team captains. Additional members of her team included Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Alyssa Snider, and Tori Deal.

What else is known about The Challenge: USA 2?

As of this writing, not much has been officially revealed beyond the announcement that The Challenge: USA 2 premiere date on CBS is Thursday, August 10, in the 10 p.m. Eastern time slot.

Monsters and Critics reported that the spinoff would start with two episodes each week for most of August and eventually show just one a week by the end of the month, leading to the finale.

Spoilers have revealed other details, including who is in the cast for the USA 2 season. Spoilers revealed who won The Challenge: USA 2 season in the past few weeks.

The show was filmed in Croatia over the past several months, with longtime Challenge host, TJ Lavin, returning to preside over the daily challenges, eliminations, and final. As mentioned, several winners will be sharing a $500,000 prize for winning the final.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.