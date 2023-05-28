Cory Wharton shares behind-the-scenes footage while filming for new season of Teen Mom

MTV star Cory Wharton confirmed that he’ll appear on the next season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter alongside his girlfriend and his daughters.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus, but Cory shared some footage of himself, Taylor Selfridge, and his daughters, Ryder, Mila, and Maya, filming for a few segments.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Cory’s girlfriend and baby mama, Taylor, was fired by MTV in 2020 but is reportedly making a return to the Teen Mom franchise.

Cory’s video footage from the Memorial Day weekend seemingly proves that the rumors are true that Taylor will appear on MTV once again.

The 32-year-old father of three shared some behind-the-scenes footage in his Instagram Story this weekend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first slide, Cory was joined by Taylor, Ryder, Mila, and Maya, as the group was all smiles and had some fun together while MTV cameras captured them hanging out at home.

Cory Wharton confirms filming for Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Cory’s second slide showed MTV’s cameras capturing himself and Taylor as they filmed. Cory held little Maya in his arms while Taylor was having a conversation in the kitchen with someone who was out of the shot.

Cory and his girls enjoyed some father-daughter time in the third slide, as they goofed off while being filmed.

Cory also shared some photos to his Story, showing some of MTV’s producers and camera operators. Cory, Taylor, and the kids also joined Cheyenne Floyd at her new home to celebrate her and Zach Davis’ son, Ace, turning 2 years old.

Cory shared more footage behind the scenes while filming for the upcoming second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @corywharton_ig/Instagram

The Teen Mom franchise has undergone major changes in recent months

Originally a cast member on Teen Mom OG, Cory has since appeared on the spinoffs, Family Reunion and The Next Chapter. As Monsters and Critics reported, it’s rumored that Family Reunion reportedly won’t be returning for a third season, but footage for The Next Chapter Season 1B is already filmed and ready to go.

The scoop is that the Teen Mom franchise is undergoing a major overhaul. Young and Pregnant was canceled after three seasons, while Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are now defunct and have combined casts to form Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In is also getting the axe, per an insider who spoke with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Cory’s storyline within the Teen Mom franchise has focused on his relationship with his baby mama, Cheyenne, and how they co-parent their daughter, Ryder.

Now that Taylor is back in the mix, Cory’s storyline will likely focus on other aspects of his life, including his and Taylor’s daughter, Maya’s health issues.

MTV has yet to release information regarding a premiere date for Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but we’ll update fans with the information as soon as it becomes available.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.