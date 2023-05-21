The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal winners of upcoming spinoff season

The Challenge: USA 2 is coming to CBS and will feature new competitors from Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Survivor looking to win the season. However, they’ll be joined by several experienced legends from MTV’s The Challenge.

The spinoff’s second season was recently revealed in a teaser trailer featuring longtime MTV Challenge host TJ Lavin, who also hosted USA Season 1.

At the time of that brief trailer’s release, filming was still taking place for the show, with the premiere tentatively set to arrive sometime in the summer.

Monsters and Critics recently reported the spinoff show was down to its final eight competitors following a pair of eliminations.

Those remaining competitors recently ran the USA spinoff’s final, with TJ likely watching and guiding them along the way.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for who won The Challenge: USA 2 season.

Spoilers for The Challenge: USA Season 2 winners and finalists

Fans of The Challenge recently watched as Jordan Wiseley and Kaz Crossley became the winners of The Challenge: World Championship, giving them their share of $500,000 and the title of first-ever Challenge World Champions.

Several competitors on the show came from international spinoffs based on The Challenge from the USA, United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

The Challenge: USA’s winners, Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, were part of the World Championship and competed in the final.

There is now a new set of winners for USA Season 2, as neither Danny nor Sarah returned for the spinoff’s second season.

However, one of their castmates from that first season has joined them along with another Survivor star putting his name in The Challenge history books, as shown below.

Did Survivor stars dominate The Challenge: USA 2?

Based on the images above, Desi Williams and Chris Underwood join their fellow Survivor stars. Desi debuted on CBS’ Survivor 35, aka Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

She appeared in The Challenge: USA Season 1, reaching the final but getting disqualified in the first leg due to her partner for that first event, Enzo Palumbo, quitting the swimming task.

It was an emotional moment for Desi, as she was willing to continue. However, Enzo wanted no part of it and panicked, leading to them both getting eliminated from the final.

Meanwhile, Chris is new to The Challenge. He appeared in CBS’ Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the 38th season, which he won. That likely gave him plenty of skills and experience to handle the season and final of The Challenge: USA 2.

Based on spoilers online, they were joined by Survivor stars Michaela Bradshaw and Chanelle Howell in the final. Viewers saw Michaela debut briefly on MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, but she became one of the season’s opening eliminations.

The other finalists for the season included seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas, Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal, and multi-time finalists Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Cory Wharton.

The Challenge: USA 2 premiere date is TBA for CBS and Paramount Plus.