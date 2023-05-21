The Challenge spoilers: USA Season 2 is down to eight finalists after pair of eliminations occurs

The Challenge spoilers continue to arrive regularly as a second season of the USA spinoff show films featuring CBS reality TV stars.

In the first season, viewers saw Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Survivor stars in the game, with several making it to the season’s final. There will be competitors from these three shows in the second season.

However, the second USA installment also has MTV Legends as part of the cast competing to win the spinoff and their share of $500,000 in prize money.

Over the past few months, daily challenges and eliminations have occurred, with spoilers revealing which of the competitors have been sent home.

Two more individuals were recently eliminated just before the season’s final, leaving only eight competitors to battle it out for the win.

This report will feature spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2, including the potential finalists and names of eliminated cast members.

The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers reveal the last two eliminations

Spoiler updates arrive online every few days for the upcoming The Challenge: USA Season 2, as it continues filming in Croatia.

TJ Lavin is back as host and likely presiding over the daily challenges and elimination events, much like he did in the first season.

In a recent update from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, one man and one woman were eliminated from the final 10 competitors, as shown in the post below.

As revealed in the post, multi-time Challenge competitor Josh Martinez, returning after taking a season off from MTV, is out ahead of the final. Josh, a former Big Brother winner, has yet to reach a final in his Challenge career.

Along with Josh, a rookie on The Challenge: USA 2 has been sent home. Per the spoilers, Survivor’s Cassidy Clark is also out. Cassidy was a runner-up in Survivor 43, which took place in Fiji.

Who are the final eight competitors in The Challenge: USA 2?

With Cassidy and Josh out, just four men and four women remain to compete for the grand prize. Several finalists have vast experience in The Challenge, appearing in finals or winning them.

The men are headed up by seven-time champion Johnny Bananas, who joined the show after finishing as a runner-up in MTV’s Ride or Dies and getting an early boot from The Challenge: World Championship.

He’s joined by two castmates quite familiar with the competition show: former Big Brother star Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and MTV star Cory Wharton.

Along with them, one rookie remains for the men, as Survivor’s Chris Underwood is still in the game. Chris won Season 38 of his show, also called Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

A Survivor theme seems prevalent with the remaining women in the game. Michaela Bradshaw is still there after her disappointing early exit on Spies, Lies & Allies. Joining her is The Challenge: USA finalist Desi Williams, also a Survivor star.

Survivor 42’s Chanelle Howell is the only female rookie left to compete in the USA 2 final.

However, Tori Deal remains in the game, fresh off a runner-up finish in The Challenge: World Championship and her winning MTV’s Ride or Dies with Devin Walker.

It’s unknown what the format of the final is, as the first season of the USA spinoff had men and women randomly paired for each leg or checkpoint in the final. That brought plenty of issues, and production may have adjusted the format for the second season.

It’s also unknown if one man and one woman will be winners, joining Season 1’s Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, or just one winner for this upcoming season. Based on a teaser trailer released last week, fans will likely see the new season premiere in summer 2023.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere date is TBA for CBS.