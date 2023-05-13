Are Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton engaged? Former Teen Mom star responds after pic sparks rumors

Former Teen Mom star Taylor Selfridge responded to questions about a possible engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Cory Wharton.

Cory and Taylor have been together since 2017 and share two biological daughters, Mila and Maya.

For the past six years, MTV viewers have been begging Cory to put a ring on it, but he hasn’t pulled the trigger.

However, some Teen Mom fans thought they spied a clue that wedding bells could be in the near future for Taylor and Cory.

In a recent carousel post on Instagram, Taylor shared some pics from a day at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, while visiting her family.

Mila and Maya posed in front of several of the exhibits within the zoo, and Taylor joined Maya for one of the snaps.

However, the sixth photo in the post caught Taylor’s followers’ attention. It showed a woman’s hand, who was holding baby Maya, wearing a diamond ring on one of her fingers.

Teen Mom fans think they spotted an engagement/wedding ring on Taylor Selfridge’s finger

Although it was clearly a middle finger and not a ring finger, Taylor’s followers still rushed to the comments section, curious to know if it was an engagement or wedding band on Taylor’s finger.

“I spy a 💍 in the second to last photo ❤,” wrote one of Taylor’s followers.

In response, two other followers pointed out that it may not have been Taylor holding Maya in the shot, and perhaps it was her mom’s.

Taylor’s followers thought she was sporting an engagement ring in one of her pics. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

Another Instagram user wrote, “I see a rock on her finger.. did her and Cory get engaged/married?!?”

Others chimed in, going back and forth about whether it was Taylor’s hand and whether the ring was on a middle finger or ring finger.

Taylor confirms it’s not an engagement/wedding ring from Cory Wharton

Taylor showed up in the comment thread to clarify what her fans thought they were seeing.

A photo in Taylor’s carousel post stirred up engagement rumors. Pic credit: @taylor.selfridge/Instagram

“My moms hand guys 😂,” Taylor wrote in response to the speculation.

Teen Mom fans have urged Cory to make Taylor his bride for years. Some have argued that Cory’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd, moved on because he was afraid of commitment, while others felt Cory and Taylor don’t need to get married to improve their relationship.

In addition to Maya and Mila, Cory shares his 6-year-old daughter, Ryder, with Cheyenne, whom he briefly dated in 2016 before meeting Taylor. Cheyenne has since married Zach Davis, and the couple shares a 1-year-old son, Ace.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.