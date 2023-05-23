The Challenge USA 2023: Season 2 premiere date and episode schedule revealed

The Challenge: USA 2023 season is coming this summer, featuring some brand new additions to the spinoff based on MTV’s competition series.

In the spinoff’s first season, fans watched Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina win the final and a share of $500,000 in prize money, outdoing stars from Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Danny and Sarah went on to compete in The Challenge: World Championship, also worth $500,000 and the title of first-ever Challenge World Champions.

For The Challenge: USA Season 2, there could be new champions when it’s all said and done, as this cast will shake things up.

Longtime host TJ Lavin recently popped up in a quick video clip to inform everyone when The Challenge: USA 2 premieres and tease the upcoming season.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Challenge: USA 2 season, including release date, episode schedule, cast, and more.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres in August

On Monday, TJ appeared in an outdoor video that seems to have been recorded on a phone or other handheld camera. The longtime show host appears with massive clouds in the background and is grinning ear-to-ear.

“I just wanted to say I’m very excited to announce The Challenge: USA is coming back to CBS August 10th,” TJ announced.

“So be sure to check it out. Let me know what you think because I have a lot of new surprises this season,” he said before signing off.

Thursday, August 10, is the date to put on calendars, add to reminder apps, and set DVRs. As of this writing, that gives fans a few months until the next version of The Challenge arrives on CBS.

Who’s in the cast for The Challenge: USA 2?

The Challenge: USA 2 cast has yet to be officially announced as of this writing. However, some intriguing details arrived in the first USA 2 teaser trailer, also featuring TJ.

In that clip, a narrator says, “Get ready. CBS reality Titans battle it out with MTV Challenge Legends for the ultimate prize of half a million dollars.”

MTV Legends appeared in The Challenge: World Championship, which recently wrapped up its final in Episode 12 on Paramount Plus.

Among those legends were seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas, three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, and multi-time champ Wes Bergmann.

There were also other MTV Legends consisting of former finalists and winners, including Kaycee Clark, Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, and Theo Campbell.

What is the format of The Challenge: USA 2 season?

No details have arrived for the location or format of the upcoming spinoff season. However, TJ teased he has “a lot of new surprises.”

The first season of USA featured daily challenges and eliminations, much like the MTV show. However, it introduced a random teammate format, where competitors mostly had a different partner in each episode due to an Algorithm that randomly put people together.

The first portion of the season involved pairs getting put into the elimination by the daily challenge winners. There were several individual eliminations before the final.

The final also had the competitors working in pairs, but they switched up partners for each part of the final. Ultimately, they were on their own, with Danny and Sarah getting to the finish line while other castmates couldn’t solve a Sudoku puzzle.

For those fans who can’t wait to see what happens, spoilers have arrived online for USA 2’s season format. In addition, spoilers show who won the USA 2 final and more.

When and where can you watch the USA 2 spinoff episodes?

Based on a press release that Monsters and Critics received, The Challenge: USA 2 will start by airing biweekly episodes on Thursdays and Sundays.

The premiere episode arrives on Thursday, August 10, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. A second episode will air that Sunday, August 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

The show will have two episodes per week for most of the month. The timeslot places the episodes right after Big Brother 25 episodes air, which has a premiere date earlier in August.

On Thursday, August 31, the schedule will switch to just one Challenge episode per week on Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The Challenge: USA 2 will continue with one weekly episode through its season finale.

CBS will be the channel for The Challenge: USA 2. Like the first season, episodes will likely be live on Paramount+ simultaneously. Paramount+ subscribers can usually watch the episodes streaming by the next day on the internet, mobile phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres at 10/9c on CBS on Thursday, August 10, 2023.