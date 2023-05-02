The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal unique voting and elimination format for spinoff

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers provide an early look at what’s on the way for the reality competition series spinoff as cast members battle it out in Croatia.

The second installment in the spinoff series will feature a cast consisting of CBS reality TV stars and MTV Challengers, some of whom are making a return to the show after a season or two away.

As the upcoming spinoff films in Croatia, teams have formed, and competitors are getting eliminated every so often, with a few notable names from The Challenge already out.

Recently, spoilers have revealed how the voting and elimination format will work with teams from the start of the game.

Based on what’s been revealed so far, this could be a very unique season, with a bit more luck involved than previous seasons.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Remember that this report will include spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA, expected for CBS or Paramount Plus.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers for teams and voting

The Challenge: USA’s first season featured pairs of teammates, and they changed each week based on The Algorithm twist.

The Algorithm was a program host TJ Lavin unveiled that he said would change things up each week. The objective was for new people to work together in each episode and prevent too many easy alliances.

After the daily challenge, there was a winning team and a losing team. The losing team went straight into the elimination, while the winning team got to choose their opponents.

Based on spoilers from a Vevmo forum thread, The Challenge: USA 2 changes things with eliminations significantly. Monsters and Critics previously reported about the USA 2 teams format, which has three eight-person teams. Each team features two MTV stars, with the rest getting their starts on CBS shows.

The winning team for the daily challenge nominates one man and one woman for elimination. The losing teams’ members then all vote anonymously and can vote for one girl or one guy.

How are The Challenge: USA 2 elimination players decided?

As mentioned, one man and one woman get nominated by the winning team to go into elimination. From there, the two losing teams vote, with each member voting anonymously for a man or woman. All of those votes are then put into a system.

The spoilers forum thread indicates a lottery system used where all the votes go into a basket, hat, or something else. TJ draws one name from the lottery, and that person goes into the single elimination.

Based on that system, a person could have only one vote while another has eight, but the luck of the draw sends the person with one vote into elimination.

It also means there won’t be alternating eliminations by episodes where it goes men’s elimination event one week and women’s event the next week. There could be multiple men’s or women’s eliminations in a row.

As Monsters and Critics reported in previous spoilers, more women than men were sent home already. However, one of those was two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, who was disqualified for a yet-to-be-revealed reason.

Remember that the above details are spoilers and are rumored to be part of the upcoming season. Things can always change, and twists could be introduced along the way.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere date is TBA for CBS and Paramount Plus. The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.