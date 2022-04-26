The Challenge star Tori Deal reacts to online critic who says she ‘belongs to the streets’ unlike castmate

Tori Deal during a confessional on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Tori Deal has been known to mostly send positive vibes online, whether sharing social media posts or interacting with her fans and castmates. However, there are occasions when she feels the need to call out others’ statements about her.

That included her addressing former castmate Jemmye Carroll’s comments about how Tori and Jordan’s relationship ended and calling out castmate Amanda Garcia for comments she made about Tori and Aneesa Ferreira’s friendship.

More recently, Tori popped up in the latest Challenge workout video on YouTube and answered fan questions on their social media accounts. She also addressed one online critic’s comments about her, as they brought up Tori’s behavior regarding romantic partners compared to one of her castmates.

The Challenge’s Tori calls out her online critic: ‘misogyny is still alive’

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday evening, three-time Challenge finalist Tori Deal brought one of the comments she’d seen about her to others’ attention. The individual’s remarks mentioned Tori’s castmate Kaycee Clark, who is currently in a relationship with castmate Nany Gonzalez.

“As boring as Kaycee is, at least she’s faithful. Tori belongs to the streets, reminds me of the girls in school who would get passed around by the whole football team,” the commenter said.

“Well at least we know misogyny is still alive…,” Tori wrote on her IG Story slide.

“Just wanted to remind you that the girl who ran through the thirsty a** boys on your football team is probably crushing it on onlyfans right now anyway and is big chillinnn. Sending love though,” Tori said in further addressing the comment.



Tori revealed last year that she’d officially started an OnlyFans page, mentioning that learning how much her male castmates were making on the platform influenced her decision.

“I realized how much some of my male castmates were making and I was like damnnnnn,” Tori commented.

“A lot of the guys have them but the girls don’t. I hate that there’s a stigma around women on that platform but it’s acceptable for men. I’ve been wanting to do it for a year now,” Tori added.

Tori’s OnlyFans has a regular subscription price of $24.99, with her offering a lowered rate of $17.49 until May 1. As of this report, what she makes on the platform in a month or how much she’s made overall is unknown.

Tori showmances include Jordan Wiseley, Emanuel Neagu

Most avid fans of The Challenge have seen Tori’s various relationships and showmances play out on The Challenge or online, thanks to superfan and rumor accounts.

She made headlines ahead of the Double Agents season because she and then-fiance Jordan Wiseley publicly announced their split. The couple had been engaged since the memorable moment when Jordan proposed to Tori following an elimination on War of the Worlds 2.

However, things eventually fell apart, and speculation arrived online that Tori may have cheated on Jordan with her Challenge castmate, Fessy Shafaat.

Tori denied those rumors several times, although the topic came up at the Double Agents reunion, with Tori and Fessy discussing that Turks & Caicos trip they took. Ultimately, they chose to be friends.

On the most recent season of The Challenge, Tori enjoyed a showmance with her rookie castmate, Emanuel Neagu. While the two spent some time together on trips following their season, they’ve remained on friendly terms due to their distance, with Emanuel in Romania and Tori in the United States.

In addition to those romances, showmances, or hookups, Tori previously dated Are You The One? 5’s Derrick Henry. He entered The Challenge: Final Reckoning season as Tori’s partner. Following Henry’s exit from the show due to his elimination, rumors popped up that Tori cheated on Henry with their castmate Jordan.

Since then, Tori’s been enjoying her life in Miami, Florida, recently participating in a steamy photoshoot with castmates. Several months ago, fans were speculating that she was seeing a mystery man. It’s unknown if they still see one another or are just friends, as Tori hasn’t mentioned it on her social media.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.