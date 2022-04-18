The Challenge: Tori Deal poses in skimpy swimsuit with Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton for Easter photoshoot

Tori Deal appearing on The Challenge Aftermath show for War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: MTV

Several castmates from The Challenge linked up for an Easter-themed photo shoot, sharing a sizzling image with their friends, fans, and followers on Sunday.

The picture arrived just a day after Melissa Reeves had revealed it was time for a photoshoot with Natalie Negrotti and Britni Thornton. All three ladies shared images on their Instagram Story slides for the big day.

That included the tease that Tori Deal was there as she joined her castmates and several other women to pose in Miami for the Easter Sunday shoot.

Tori Deal pops up in Easter swimsuit photo with Challenge castmates

Four cast members from MTV’s The Challenge reunited for a fun Easter get-together, as it was also Britni Thornton’s birthday this past Saturday.

While they’d teased the upcoming photoshoot on Saturday, the results of their photo together arrived on Sunday, with Tori in front wearing a nude or nearly-nude swimsuit with what appeared to be black snakes on it. The Spies, Lies & Allies finalist, who showed a lot of leg, also donned black bunny ears.

Standing behind Tori are Natalie Negrotti, Melissa Reeves, and Britni Thornton, who had on white ears and seemed to be wearing lingerie.

“Happy Easter my little bunnies,” Britni wrote in her caption for the photo, which she credited to Mandaline Photography.

Jozea Flores shares Miami boat trip with castmates in bikinis

On Saturday, Britni celebrated her 31st birthday. She was with friend Natalie Negrrotti and castmate Melissa Reeves for the celebration, which seemed to carry over into the weekend.

Natalie shared an IG Story slide in which she and Melissa delivered a happy birthday greeting to their friend Britni, seen in the background.

Pic credit: @mtv_britinicol/Instagram Story

The weekend’s celebration also included their castmate Jozea Flores, who appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning as Da’Vonne Rogers’ teammate.

Based on IG Story slides, the four castmates were partying it up on a boat traveling the waters of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Beach area on Sunday. Tori seemed to have skipped out on that celebration, though.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram Story

Jozea also shared a stunning photo of himself and his rock-hard abs as he posed with Britni, Natalie, and Melissa in front of the gorgeous Miami Beach water and blue sky.

“The unexpected alliance,” Jozea wrote in his caption, also wishing others a Happy Easter.

A few days earlier, Natalie opened up her Instagram Live for a Q&A session, where she, Melissa, and Britni fielded questions sent in from fans about The Challenge.

Someone asked if they were “cool with Cara,” referring to Final Reckoning castmate Cara Maria Sorbello. Based on Natalie and Britni’s replies, they aren’t, as the women threw some shade at the two-time champion.

The recent bikini and lingerie photo session is one of many that Natalie and Britni have collaborated on, but this time, they brought in several of their fellow Challenge castmates for the latest shoot. All four women also have OnlyFans pages, so it was likely a joint effort to promote their pages over the Easter holiday during the get-together.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.