Tori Deal of The Challenge: Fans speculate about Tori’s mystery man in glamorous photo series

It’s a new year, and The Challenge star Tori Deal is moving on to new things in her life. Based on a recent photo, that could include finding someone new in her love life.

Fans are speculating about a mystery man Tori is holding onto in a photo, sparking rumors that she may be seeing someone new.

It could also mean Tori is no longer entertaining a relationship with her Spies, Lies & Allies castmate, Emanuel Neagu.

Tori Deal shares photo with mystery man

On January 8, Tori Deal shared a series of six photos on her Instagram, which mostly feature her all dressed up as she’s out and about with friends.

“Big vibes and a small circle,” Tori’s caption says on the Instagram post, also giving credit to the photographer.

The first four glam photos show Tori with other ladies, presumably her friends, in what could be a New Year’s Even photo dump or another special night out somewhere.

The fifth photo in the series has fans talking, though, as it reveals Tori with her arm around the neck of a man who is looking into her eyes.

As many fans know, Tori recently appeared on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in a showmance with her castmate Emanuel Neagu, a rookie competitor from Survivor Romania.

Tori and Emanuel appeared to get together after the filming ended, including a trip to Ibiza with other castmates. Tori also revealed during the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion that she visited Emanuel and Emy Alupei in Romania a while after filming had ended.

It’s unknown if Tori and Emanuel have decided to stay friends after attempting a long-distance relationship or are seeing other people. Emanuel has previously mentioned that he intends to move out to the United States, but it could be more about career opportunities.

Tori recently moved to Miami, Florida, from New Jersey, where she’ll be nearby castmate Josh Martinez and not far from other Challenge alum, including Fessy Shafaat.

Fans wonder about mystery man ‘Gino’

Tori got plenty of Likes and comments with her IG post above, particularly ones praising her look and wishing her well. However, more than a few fans were curious about the mystery man in the fifth photo of her IG post.

“You’re gorgeous Tori and who is that hottie,” one fan asked in the comments.

“New man?” another fan inquired about who Tori is holding onto in her photo.

Based on their looks, Tori’s Season 37 showmance, Emanuel Neagu, drew comparisons to Tori’s ex-fiance, Jordan Wiseley. One fan commenting on Tori’s new IG post seemed to think the mystery man in her recent photo also resembled Jordan.

Another fan asked Tori to give more details on who “Gino” is since the man in the photo is tagged.

The profile tagged in Tori’s photo reveals a private account for Gino Lezcano, who calls himself “Humble with a hint of Kanye” in his Instagram bio. Tori Deal also follows him, so at the very least, they’re on friendly terms.

In addition to the above speculation, Tori recently hung out with two of her castmates in Florida, including Josh Martinez, and one of her other Challenge hookups, Fessy Shafaat, as seen in a post from a fan account @challengeteaa on Instagram.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV, with Season 38 expected to arrive in 2022.