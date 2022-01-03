Fessy Shafaat of The Challenge supports friend on New York Giants, is ‘still salty’ he never got drafted

Fessy Shafaat during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

While Fessy Shafaat may have found The Challenge for his competitive playing field, the former football star is still living vicariously through a friend in the National Football League.

Fessy, a two-time finalist on The Challenge, and former Chattanooga Mocs college football player, recently shared that he was on his way to support a friend who plays for the New York Giants.

He also admitted during the video clip that he’s “still salty” over never making it into the NFL as his friend did. However, it seems Fessy still has a way of achieving competitive greatness.

Fessy attends Giants vs. Bears football game

On Sunday, January 2, MTV’s The Challenge shared a video clip featuring former Big Brother star and current Challenge star Fessy Shafaat as he was getting “ready to watch the Giants take on the Bears.”

The two teams would meet at Soldier Field for a Week 17 game from the NFL slate, with the Chicago Bears favored by a touchdown at many sportsbooks.

Fessy, wearing a New York Giants jersey, explained what he’s up to, saying he’s got a former college teammate who plays for them.

“I’m on my way to watch the Giants play because my college teammate C.J. Board plays for them,” Fessy says in the clip.

He also mentions that his good friend from New Jersey is a major Giants fan, so he’s supporting the team. Based on the clip and Fessy’s other social media, he wasn’t attending the game in Chicago but watching somewhere in Florida.

In the video above, Fessy also mentions he doesn’t really root for a specific NFL team because he’s still salty” he never got drafted. However, he shows off his Chattanooga Mocs ring in support of his college team.

“I don’t got a team, I’m still salty all 32 NFL teams did not select me in the draft, but we’re not gonna talk about that,” Fessy said in the clip.

Fessy’s former teammate Board wasn’t featured in the contest, as the Giants fell 29-3 in the road game against the Bears. The 28-year-old C.J. Board plays wide receiver and is currently on injury reserve. He participated in six games for the Giants’ 2021 season, recording 183 yards receiving on 17 receptions.

Back in November, Fessy attended a live NFL game, as he and his recent Challenge showmance, Amanda Garcia, went to see the Denver Broncos play in Amanda’s home state. Fessy wore a Broncos jersey during the outing.

Fessy looking for success on The Challenge after football

Ahead of reality TV, Fessy played for the Chattanooga Mocs for four seasons as a tight end from 2011 through 2014 after sitting out as a redshirt in 2010. Following that, he landed his appearance on CBS’ Big Brother.

After his reality TV show debut, he moved over to MTV’s The Challenge where he established himself as a strong competitor. That included him going undefeated in eliminations, as he ousted some of the game’s top vets, including Jordan Wiseley, Nelson Thomas, and Kyle Christie.

Despite reaching the final in his first two seasons, he failed to win the show. Fessy would finish amongst runner-ups to Johnny Bananas in Total Madness, Fessy’s rookie season.

In the Double Agents final, he’d team up with Kaycee Clark, who suffered a devastating leg injury during part of their run. They eventually timed out and finished in fourth place.

With Fessy’s return for Spies, Lies & Allies, he was likely ready to advance to his third-straight final and potentially claim his first win. Unfortunately, a mid-season altercation involving his Big Brother ally Josh Martinez saw Fessy make physical contact with Josh during the argument. Due to that, Fessy got kicked off the season.

Based on MTV’s The Challenge sharing a video clip of Fessy as he supports a team playing in a CBS telecast, it seems to bode well for his return. While the cast has yet to be revealed for Season 38, one has to think Fessy has received a call and wants to redeem himself after Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge is on hiatus from MTV, with Season 38 expected to arrive in 2022.