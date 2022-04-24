The Challenge star Tori Deal teases fans with sleek black dress and heels, castmates react

The Challenge’s Tori Deal during the War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Tori Deal has blessed her fans and followers with another sizzling image on social media, which includes a question to ponder and her provocative pose in a black dress and heels.

Her latest post brings up the concept of self-worth and getting validation from others, something that social media may play a big part in for many people.

The Challenge star also showed off her flexibility in a sleek outfit while stretching on the floor, which prompted plenty of fans and some castmates to react differently to her latest photo share.

Tori Deal poses in black dress and heels with roses

In a photo that she shared on Instagram on Saturday, Tori Deal displays her flexible side, as she appears in half the picture with her hands on the floor and one leg bent over the other. A portion of the photo seems cropped to tease fans a bit. Tori revealed months ago that she started an Only Fans page.

Tori, who’s often shown her goofy side on The Challenge and social media, is giving a serious look to the camera and also showing off plenty of leg due to her pose. She’s also displaying one of her open-toe black heels and a bouquet of roses scattered in front of her on the floor. Hanging above her is a painting that includes a mix of beautiful flowers.

“How many people have to tell you ‘you’re enough’ before you believe it?” Tori asks in her IG post’s caption, also giving photographer Gio Soto credit for the image.

While Tori is solo for this photo, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist recently met up with several of her former castmates for a fun photoshoot for the Easter holiday. She joined Natalie Negrotti, Britni Thornton, and Melissa Reeves in skimpy lingerie or swimsuits as they each wore some version of bunny ears.

Fans and castmates react to Tori’s IG post

Tori’s posts usually generate plenty of attention thanks to a following of over 688,000 on her Instagram page. This particular photo received over 10,000 Likes and 120 comments as of this writing. Some of those came from her Challenge castmates, either gushing over the picture or joking about it.

“Next time on the Bachelorette,” Tori’s Double Agents castmate Jay Starrett joked.

“Just u only u have to tell me I’m enough 😍,” Natalie Negrotti commented on Tori’s picture.

The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Tyler Duckworth joked he does the same stretch each time before he does Crossfit.

Many of Tori’s fans and followers were in full admiration mode upon seeing her latest photo in the black dress.

“The most stunning human ever ever ever ever 🔥🔥🔥😍😍,” one fan said in admiration of Tori’s latest picture.

Tori seems to be enjoying her life more ever since moving to Miami months ago. She was previously linked to a mystery man whom fans thought she was dating, but it’s unknown where things went with that situation or if they’re still in touch.

During her Spies, Lies & Allies season, viewers saw her in a showmance with rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu from Survivor Romania. It was her first season since she and ex-fiance Jordan Wiseley split.

Fans are now waiting to see if Tori will return to attempt to win a Challenge season, as she was on the cusp of grabbing her first win with Kylie Christie during the Spies, Lies & Allies final. However, they ultimately lost to Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.