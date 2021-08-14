The Challenge: Tori Deal joins OnlyFans, shares message to fans about why she did

The Challenge star Tori Deal revealed she has started an OnlyFans page. Pic credit: MTV

Not long after the premiere episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies dropped, Tori Deal surprised fans with a big announcement.

The former Are You The One? and current Challenge star has officially started an OnlyFans page, as several of her other castmates have been doing.

With the reveal of her OF page also came a message from Tori explaining why she started it and what to expect from her with the content.

Tori Deal reveals she started an OnlyFans page

The Challenge just recently kicked off its 37th season of the series, and Tori Deal is back amongst the 15 veteran competitors on the show. She was already featured in the first episode as part of the whole list scandal, with rookies allegedly targeting her as one of the top vets to get rid of.

Tori is also back hosting MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast alongside her friend Aneesa Ferreira. In addition to that, the 28-year-old has another podcast of her own and wrote a children’s book in the past year.

However, she may have shocked some fans when she posted several slides on her Instagram Story wearing a silky and skimpy outfit with lingerie and heels. The first of the slides was a “Guess what” teaser, followed by another slide instructing fans to “Swipe Up.”

The third slide featured more of Tori in the same outfit, revealing there’s a special deal for the first 50 subscribers.



Based on the OnlyFan page’s posts, Tori officially launched the page on Friday, August 13, and it currently has a cost of $29.99 per month to get content that wouldn’t appear on her Instagram.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for ;),” Tori’s caption says for her first post on her OF page.

The page’s description includes Tori telling subscribers they’ll get “sexy photoshoots, vids/pics from secret vacations, and a more intimate look into my life.”

“Let’s be real… it’s just s**t thats too sexy for IG lol,” Tori’s OF page description says ahead of a disclaimer.

The Challenge star reveals why she joined OF

Along with Tori Deal’s OnlyFans page launch, she also shared a message for everyone to explain why she started the page.

“Hi friends!” Tori wrote on a slide on her IG Story.

“I know it may come as a shock to some of you all that I’m starting an onlyfans, so I wanted to share some insight into why I decided to do it,” she said.

“1. Money 2. A platform to express my sexy side. 3. My family and friends are supportive,” she listed off as her reasons.

Along with that, she also let fans know that they may not see certain types of content on her page.

“I have my boundaries Of what i Will and will not post, and Thats all that matters,” she added before thanking her supporters.



With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Tori is appearing in her sixth regular season of MTV’s competition series. She originally appeared on Are You The One? Season 4 along with 19 other cast members, including fellow future Challenge competitor Asaf Goren.

Ahead of the premiere of The Challenge Season 37, Tori was featured in a video to spotlight some of the single cast members entering the season. It marks the first season in about three years she is single too.

She had previously been in a serious relationship with castmate Jordan Wiseley, and the two were engaged since War of the Worlds 2. However, they officially broke up just ahead of MTV’s airing of Season 36, Double Agents. Tori was part of that season, while Jordan was not.

After her split from Jordan, Tori also explored a relationship with her Double Agents castmate, Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat. However, that didn’t work out, and they decided to keep it strictly platonic.

With the new season, Tori also appears to be part of a veteran alliance at the start of the season, as she’s working with Devin Walker, Aneesa Ferreira, and other vets to try to get rid of the rookies.

Speaking of Devin, he’s one of several castmates of Tori’s who also has an OnlyFans. Others include Fessy Shafaat and Love Island USA’s Lauren Coogan, a rookie on The Challenge Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.